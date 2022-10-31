Sylvester Stallone Learned A 'Hard Lesson' About Family After Brief Jennifer Flavin Split
Lessons learned!
Rocky icon Sylvester Stallone recently got candid about his brief, highly publicized split from his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, detailing the “hard lesson” he learned amid their short-lived separation that dominated headlines late this summer.
“Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” the Rambo alum recalled in a new interview, first published on Sunday, October 30. Yet through these struggles, the actor said he was able to reassess his priorities, reconnecting with the importance of family.
“There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family,” explained Stallone who shares three of his five children, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, with the model-turned-entrepreneur. “It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn.”
SYLVESTER STALLONE & JENNIFER FLAVIN'S DAUGHTERS 'WORKED TOGETHER' TO 'MEND' PARENTS' FRACTURED RELATIONSHIP, SPILLS SOURCE
And it seems his daughters may have played an important role in not only this takeaway, but also his reconciliation with Flavin.
“Sly and Jennifer’s girls were heartbroken when their parents decided to end their marriage because they knew how much they still loved each other,” an insider close with the famous family said earlier this month.
Though Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet “understood their mom’s concerns," they still “wanted to support both of their parents either way."
CHOOSING SIDES: SYLVESTER STALLONE'S DAUGHTERS FIERCELY SUPPORT JENNIFER FLAVIN AFTER SHE FILES FOR DIVORCE
Yet after respectively speaking with their mom and dad, the trio reportedly deduced that "there was still a chance that they could get back together.”
“[They] could see that the love was still there just by the way they talked about the divorce and about each other,” the insider continued, noting that “nobody knows Sly and Jennifer better than their girls.”
As such, they allegedly devised a plan to help their parents reunite — one that was ultimately a success.
“In a way, they almost acted like messengers and worked together to help address, and eventually mend, the issues that were between Sly and Jennifer," the insider spilled. “It reminded them of how much they do still love each other and how they really wanted them to work it out because true love is hard to find, and they felt what they had was worth fighting for."
Stallone and Flavin tied the knot in 1997. Though the former model filed for divorce in late August, the pair ultimately called off their split the following month.
People previously reported on the interview, which was initially posted and removed from the Sunday Times.