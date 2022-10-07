Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Put Love On Display During Date Night After Reconciliation

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin put their love on display while taking on the streets of New York City.

Just two weeks after the couple called off their divorce, they were seen walking arm-in-arm out of The Polo Bar on Thursday, October 6. The Rocky actor, 76, and the model, 54, dressed to impress for their date night, with Sly wearing a blue suit and jacket with black shoes, while his wife stunned in a navy blue dress and black heels, as seen in photos.