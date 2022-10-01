Back & Better Than Ever? Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Spotted Together Despite Marriage Drama

As OK! previously reported, the couple of 25-years has been rebuilding their relationship following their brief estrangement this summer. "She has been spending time with Sly and they are slowly figuring things out," an insider said of the mother-of-three, who shares daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, with the Rambo actor.

"Communication has been an issue in the past, but they are both working on communicating better," the source continued. "They are amazing together when they are happy."