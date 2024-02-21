'I Never Recovered': Sylvester Stallone Reflects on 'Idiot' Stunt Injuries He Sustained While Filming 'Expendables'

Stallone, known for performing his own stunts, shared his experience of filming a fight scene with wrestler Steve Austin during the production of Expendables.

"I was directing Expendables and, like an idiot, I'm doing take 10, take whatever, and I remember one slam, and I could actually feel one bang," he explained. "I never recovered from Expendables 1. After that film, it was never physically the same. I've warned people: Don't do your own stunts."

According to CNN, Stallone's revelation comes as part of the Season 2 premiere of the show, where he, alongside his wife Jennifer Flavin, discusses personal matters with their three adult daughters.