'I Never Recovered': Sylvester Stallone Reflects on 'Idiot' Stunt Injuries He Sustained While Filming 'Expendables'
In the latest season of his Paramount+ reality show, The Family Stallone, action star Sylvester Stallone opened up about a dangerous stunt that resulted in an injury over a decade ago.
Stallone, known for performing his own stunts, shared his experience of filming a fight scene with wrestler Steve Austin during the production of Expendables.
"I was directing Expendables and, like an idiot, I'm doing take 10, take whatever, and I remember one slam, and I could actually feel one bang," he explained. "I never recovered from Expendables 1. After that film, it was never physically the same. I've warned people: Don't do your own stunts."
According to CNN, Stallone's revelation comes as part of the Season 2 premiere of the show, where he, alongside his wife Jennifer Flavin, discusses personal matters with their three adult daughters.
Stallone and his wife recently decided to leave their long-time California residence and relocate to Florida. Their Los Angeles mansion was sold to another high-profile celebrity, Adele.
The decision to uproot and move to another state signifies a new chapter in the Stallone family's life, showcasing the importance of family bonds and adaptability to change.
The new season of the Stallone reality TV show also reveals a more personal side of the actor, shedding light on not only his past career challenges but also his present family dynamics and lifestyle changes.
As OK! previously reported, Stallone's ex-wife, Brigitte Nielson, recently discussed her relationship with her former husband, claiming that she "never" thinks about him.
"[My marriage] to Sylvester Stallone was so long ago," she spilled. "I never think about him. Sometimes, it feels like it never even happened."
"I have no idea what that guy is up to. You move on, you know? You're so busy doing other things that it can be like, 'Wait, what was his name again?'” she said with a laugh.
Nielson also described the pair's 2018 reunion for the movie Creed as "professional."
The 80's action icon is currently starring in Taylor Sheridan's mafia series Tulsa King, where he stars as the titular character Dwight "The General" Manfredi.
The 77-year-old actor also has eight other projects in the works at various stages of production, such as Cliffhanger 2, Never Too Old to Die and Samaritan 2.