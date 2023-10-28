Arnold Schwarzenegger Confesses His Movie Rivalry With Sylvester Stallone Got 'Out of Control'
Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most recognizable action stars of the '80s and '90s — but The Terminator actor admitted there was a time when his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone got completely out of hand.
"We were movie rivals, but we took the competitiveness to the extreme," he explained in a recent installment of The Graham Norton Show.
"We each had to have the best body, we had to kill more people in our films and we had to have the biggest guns," he elaborated. "It got out of control and we tried to derail each other."
However, their relationship took a healthy turn when they both invested in Planet Hollywood. The restaurant chain was launched in the early '90s and was also backed by Bruce Willis.
"We started flying around the world together to promote it and we became fantastic friends," Schwarzenegger continued, referring to his relationship with the Rocky actor. "He is a great human being and we are now inseparable."
As OK! previously reported, the Total Recall star recalled how his rivalry with Stallone played out during the production of Terminator 2. When director James Cameron suggested he be a "good" terminator in the classic sequel, Schwarzenegger said if he killed 68 characters in the first movie, he wanted to kill 150 in the second one to "outdo Stallone."
"Remember my whole mission is that I got to be number one in killing the amount of people in the screen," he said.
Cameron allegedly called the actor a "very sick guy" and said that he wasn't going to be able to take out "one single person" in the action flick.
"I say, ‘How can we do Terminator 2 without me killing?'" Schwarzenegger continued. "I said, ‘C'mon, just a few token bodies we throw in there.’"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the recent Netflix documentary Arnold, Stallone confessed that he thought Schwarzenegger had been the "superior" action star.
"He just had all the answers. He had the body. He had the strength. That was his character," he said. "I had to get my a-- kicked constantly, whereas Arnold, he never got hurt much. And I’m going, ‘Arnold, you could go out and fight a dragon and you’d come back with a Band-Aid.’"
NME reported Schwarzenegger's interview with Norton.