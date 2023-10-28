OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > arnold schwarzenegger
OK LogoNEWS

Arnold Schwarzenegger Confesses His Movie Rivalry With Sylvester Stallone Got 'Out of Control'

arnold schwarzenegger rivalry sylvester stallone out of controlpp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 27 2023, Published 8:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most recognizable action stars of the '80s and '90s — but The Terminator actor admitted there was a time when his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone got completely out of hand.

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger rivalry sylvester stallone out of control
Source: mega

Arnold Schwarzenegger said that he and Sylvester Stallone took 'competitiveness to the extreme.'

"We were movie rivals, but we took the competitiveness to the extreme," he explained in a recent installment of The Graham Norton Show.

"We each had to have the best body, we had to kill more people in our films and we had to have the biggest guns," he elaborated. "It got out of control and we tried to derail each other."

Article continues below advertisement
arnold conanbarbarian
Source: mega

Schwarzenegger starred in 'Conan the Barbarian' in 1982.

However, their relationship took a healthy turn when they both invested in Planet Hollywood. The restaurant chain was launched in the early '90s and was also backed by Bruce Willis.

"We started flying around the world together to promote it and we became fantastic friends," Schwarzenegger continued, referring to his relationship with the Rocky actor. "He is a great human being and we are now inseparable."

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger rivalry sylvester stallone out of control
Source: mega

Stallone and Schwarzenegger both invested in Planet Hollywood in the early '90s.

MORE ON:
arnold schwarzenegger

As OK! previously reported, the Total Recall star recalled how his rivalry with Stallone played out during the production of Terminator 2. When director James Cameron suggested he be a "good" terminator in the classic sequel, Schwarzenegger said if he killed 68 characters in the first movie, he wanted to kill 150 in the second one to "outdo Stallone."

"Remember my whole mission is that I got to be number one in killing the amount of people in the screen," he said.

Article continues below advertisement
arnoldschwazrtnegger
Source: mega

Schwarzenegger admitted to competing with Stallone over the best weapons and most 'kills' in action movies.

Cameron allegedly called the actor a "very sick guy" and said that he wasn't going to be able to take out "one single person" in the action flick.

"I say, ‘How can we do Terminator 2 without me killing?'" Schwarzenegger continued. "I said, ‘C'mon, just a few token bodies we throw in there.’"

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

In the recent Netflix documentary Arnold, Stallone confessed that he thought Schwarzenegger had been the "superior" action star.

"He just had all the answers. He had the body. He had the strength. That was his character," he said. "I had to get my a-- kicked constantly, whereas Arnold, he never got hurt much. And I’m going, ‘Arnold, you could go out and fight a dragon and you’d come back with a Band-Aid.’"

NME reported Schwarzenegger's interview with Norton.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.