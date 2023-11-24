'I Never Think About Him': Brigitte Nielsen Disses Her 2-Year Marriage to Sylvester Stallone
Brigitte Nielson put the past behind her.
The actress, 60, recently reflected on her brief marriage to Sylvester Stallone, whom she got together with while working on the films Cobra and Rocky IV.
"[My marriage] to Sylvester Stallone was so long ago," she spilled. "I never think about him. Sometimes it feels like it never even happened."
"I have no idea what that guy is up to. You move on, you know? You're so busy doing other things that it can be like, 'Wait, what was his name again?'” she said with a laugh.
Nielson also described the pair's 2018 reunion for the movie Creed as "professional."
That same year, Nielson and her husband Mattia Dessi, whom she married in 2006, welcomed their daughter, Frida, 5.
"I waited a long time for Frida," she explained, adding that she underwent 13 years of IVF before she and Dessi, 45, finally had success.
While she has been extremely happy with her family life, Nielson did admit she wants to get back on the screen.
"I totally miss acting," she shared. "I still get a lot of action scripts, and I'm actually producing an action movie. But I would love to do something that's a comedy, something fun and upbeat that that's not on location in Thailand for six months. I don't know if that exists or would come my way, but I'm open to everything."
She also divulged that she has been working on a one-woman show.
"I've seen some things," she stated. "But I'm writing something that sort of makes fun of myself and the situations I've gotten into. Something that's really uplifting, and also educational at the same time."
As OK! previously reported, Stallone has also moved on since their romance.
In 1997, the action star tied the knot with Jennifer Flavin and is still with her today, however, the couple did have a major bump in the road after Flavin filed for divorce in 2022.
Despite their issues, shortly after the paperwork was filed, the couple decided to call off the divorce.
"Both of them are cautiously happy to be giving it another shot, but there’s a ton of work still to do if this is going to stick,” an insider dished at the time.
“Sly has promised to be a lot more present and attentive to his wife’s needs, plus he had to eat humble pie and admit making some terrible choices that led to this horrible situation in the first place. He’s feeling extremely embarrassed by some of his behavior during their split, especially inking over her tattoos and drawing attention to their problems for the whole world to see. In hindsight he can see this was a childish and thoughtless act and he’s told Jennifer he’s extremely sorry for hurting her feelings,” they added.
