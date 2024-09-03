Tamra Judge's Mom Disses Her Appearance as She Recovers From Plastic Surgery: 'Your Face Literally Makes Me Want to Throw Up'

Due to the tint of the peel, Judge's face currently has a greenish color to it, in addition to some other temporary discoloration, to which her mother admitted in a text the following day, "Your face literally makes me want to throw up. It looks so painfully [sic] and you don't look like yourself."

In another screenshot Judge, 57, shared on social media, her mom wrote her, "One of my friends called and asked if you had been [sic] a motorcycle accident. She thought you fell off your motorcycle."