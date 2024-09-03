Tamra Judge's Mom Disses Her Appearance as She Recovers From Plastic Surgery: 'Your Face Literally Makes Me Want to Throw Up'
Tamra Judge's mom, Sandy, didn't bite her tongue when she saw what her daughter looked liked after a few plastic surgery procedures.
On Sunday, September 1, the reality star revealed she'll be updating fans every day after getting "a brow lift, CO2 laser and a blue chemical peel."
Due to the tint of the peel, Judge's face currently has a greenish color to it, in addition to some other temporary discoloration, to which her mother admitted in a text the following day, "Your face literally makes me want to throw up. It looks so painfully [sic] and you don't look like yourself."
In another screenshot Judge, 57, shared on social media, her mom wrote her, "One of my friends called and asked if you had been [sic] a motorcycle accident. She thought you fell off your motorcycle."
"Feels like a motorcycle accident," Judge replied of the recovery process.
"Another friend called and said you look homeless," the matriarch added. "Said your face looks dirty."
The Real Housewives of Orange County star didn't take offense to her mom's comments, telling fans in an Instagram video, "I literally can’t stop laughing about my mom’s text message to me."
- 'RHOC' Star Tamra Judge Looks Unrecognizable After Showing Off Extreme Plastic Surgery Procedure: See Shocking Before and After Photos
- Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastian Breaks Down 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Cast's Season 18 Style
- Shannon Beador Found It 'Refreshing' and 'Surprising' to See Which 'RHOC' Castmates Supported Her After 'Horrible' DUI Arrest
"You guys know where I get my empathy from, right?" she quipped. "I can’t. She’s too much."
Aside from her mom's rude remarks, Judge said she was feeling better and only took "one pain pill" that day, noting she's just "a little crispy around the edges."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Judge has been sharing every minute of her journey via social media, revealing on Sunday afternoon, "Day three and the swelling’s making a statement. Progress isn’t always pretty, but it’s happening."
"The swelling is from the CO2 laser. You can see it's all the way down my chest," the mom-of-four said.
"Swelling is supposed to be at its worst right now. I don't know how it can get any worse," the Bravo star admitted. "I feel like my skin's gonna burst. You can see it's getting oozy."
This isn't judge's first procedure, as she had a facelift on the lower half of her face seven years ago.
Though the star's mom was living with her and husband Eddie Judge, 53, last year, it appears she's since moved out.