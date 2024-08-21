Plastic Surgery Confessions: 6 Celebrities Who Aren’t Shy About Their Enhancements

The Only Murders in the Building star set the record straight after a physician on TikTok opined about procedures the 32-year-old may have had done.

"Honestly, I hate this," Selena Gomez fumed about the focus on her looks. "I have Botox. That’s It. Leave me alone."

The original poster later apologized, saying, "You don’t owe it to anyone to tell us why you don’t look the same as what you did in your 20s."