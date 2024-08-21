Plastic Surgery Confessions: 6 Celebrities Who Aren’t Shy About Their Enhancements
Ariana Madix
After an Instagram user speculated on work the Vanderpump Rules star had gotten done — including filler, liposuction on her jaw and a blepharoplasty to remove excess eyelid skin — the 39-year-old came clean.
"I’ll tell you what I had!" Ariana Madix posted, revealing she’s gotten Botox on her forehead and neck, an Ellevate neck lift and filler in her chin. "Absolutely no filler anywhere else and def no bleph yet."
Selena Gomez
The Only Murders in the Building star set the record straight after a physician on TikTok opined about procedures the 32-year-old may have had done.
"Honestly, I hate this," Selena Gomez fumed about the focus on her looks. "I have Botox. That’s It. Leave me alone."
The original poster later apologized, saying, "You don’t owe it to anyone to tell us why you don’t look the same as what you did in your 20s."
Christina Applegate
At 27, the Dead to Me alum felt shamed into going under the knife by a TV producer.
"[He] said, ‘Hey, we’re having trouble lighting under your eyes. Your bags under your eyes are so big,'" the 52-year-old recently shared on her "MeSsy" podcast, adding that he suggested she "get them removed."
At the time, Christina Applegate didn’t feel she could push back. "And you know what I did? At 27 years old, I had the only plastic surgery I’ve ever had," she said.
Julie Bowen
Better late than never for Julie Bowen!
"I finally got my stomach fixed," the 54-year-old mom of three teen boys confessed in 2023. "Finally, after all these years. Pregnancy ripped it open, the twins just ripped it. And I said, ‘As soon as Modern Family is done… I’ll get it fixed.’ But that was 11 years!"
Amy Schumer
"Never thought I would do anything, but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40," Amy Schumer, who gave birth to son Gene in 2018, said about getting liposuction.
Now 43, she said the procedure wasn’t about needing to have a "slamming" body, "because I’ve never been famous for being hot, but I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror."
Rachel Bloom
Too much of a good thing! The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star shared that she’d had a b----- reduction after the birth of her son.
"And I don’t want to hear any man’s gross thoughts on that decision right now," Rachel Bloom, 37, posted on Instagram. "And since there’s no way to block comments from just men on this post I’m turning off comments for everyone to teach men a lesson."