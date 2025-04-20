Tamra Judge Claims She 'Can't Do Life' Without Podcast Partner Teddi Mellencamp in Heartbreaking Update

In Mellencamp’s interview with Entertainment Tonight Judge shared, she explained her cancer battle has been going on “essentially for three years” due to her having melanoma. She revealed she had “16 surgeries” and then the cancer “metastasized” in her brain, eventually moving into her lungs.

While she noted she was “doing well” the day of the interview, she shared she’s learned it’s “okay” to be tired and to “listen” to her body.

“Edwin has been great,” she said of her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave. “We’re still getting a divorce… we put [a] hold on it. The last thing I need is that stress. We’re good parents together. We have a lot of laughs. I’ve had to say to him a couple [of] times, ‘I don’t need you. I’m going through this. And all I need for you is to be my friend.’ That’s all I need.”

As the interview progressed, Mellencamp broke down crying talking about her children, stating, “I don’t think you understand the debilitating pain I feel some days thinking about the fact that — my kids — that is extremely frightening. My kids are young.”