Tamra Judge Claims She 'Can't Do Life' Without Podcast Partner Teddi Mellencamp in Heartbreaking Update
Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge has been understandably going through a difficult time watching her “Two T's In A Pod” podcast co-host Teddi Mellencamp battle brain cancer.
On social media, Judge shared a recent interview Mellencamp gave to Entertainment Tonight and shared the following heartbreaking message alongside it: “I love you my friend and you are going to beat this, I can’t do life without you… you’re the other T to our Pod.”
Judge offered similar sentiments on February 12, writing on Instagram, “Join me in praying for @teddimellencamp as she goes into surgery today. Please also pray over her beautiful kids. Teddi Jo, I love you so much and can’t imagine my life without you—you’re the little sister I never had and the best friend anyone could ask for. Sending all the love, positive vibes, and healing energy your way. ❤️🙏 #prayercircle.”
In Mellencamp’s interview with Entertainment Tonight Judge shared, she explained her cancer battle has been going on “essentially for three years” due to her having melanoma. She revealed she had “16 surgeries” and then the cancer “metastasized” in her brain, eventually moving into her lungs.
While she noted she was “doing well” the day of the interview, she shared she’s learned it’s “okay” to be tired and to “listen” to her body.
“Edwin has been great,” she said of her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave. “We’re still getting a divorce… we put [a] hold on it. The last thing I need is that stress. We’re good parents together. We have a lot of laughs. I’ve had to say to him a couple [of] times, ‘I don’t need you. I’m going through this. And all I need for you is to be my friend.’ That’s all I need.”
As the interview progressed, Mellencamp broke down crying talking about her children, stating, “I don’t think you understand the debilitating pain I feel some days thinking about the fact that — my kids — that is extremely frightening. My kids are young.”
- Tamra Judge Cries as She Reveals Teddi Mellencamp Is Taking a 'Sabbatical' From Podcast Amid Health Crisis
- Tamra Judge Praying for Pal Teddi Mellencamp Amid Brain Tumor Battle: 'Grant Her Strength to Endure This Difficult Time'
- Teddi Mellencamp Thought She Was 'on Her Deathbed' After Doctors Found Brain Tumors: 'I Didn't Want to Face Any of It'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, Mellencamp was rushed to the hospital on February 11.
“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
She revealed two of the tumors were going to be removed via surgery immediately, while the others would be dealt with via radiation.
After a 16-day stay in the hospital, Teddi was released. Unfortunately, along the way, Teddi revealed more tumors were found.
“Update from my scans today: I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs,” she shared on March 6. “These are all a direct result of my melanoma.”
On April 2, Teddi updated fans again on her harrowing health battle, revealing she was now fighting stage four cancer.
In a recent sit-down with ABC News, Mellencamp confessed to being “really scared” amid her health battle.
“I really like to have control and this is completely out of my control,” she noted, adding her chances of beating it are “50/50.”