Tana Mongeau Claims She Slept With Cody Ko When She Was 17 and the YouTuber Was 25: He Had the 'Smallest D---'
Leave it to Tana Mongeau to spill the tea.
During a recent live taping of her "Cancelled" podcast, which she co-hosts with her best friend Brooke Schofield, the social media sensation left her audience shocked after revealing she had intercourse with Cody Ko when she was only 17 years old.
The confession came up when Mongeau, now 25, found herself in the "hot seat," as she answered questions from attendees in the crowd.
At one point, the blonde beauty was asked who had the "smallest d---" out of all of the men she's slept with, prompting her to admit: "Oh my god, no one look at me: Cody Ko."
"I can say that, I was literally 17. Sorry," Mongeau further dished in a video of the live show shared to TikTok. At the time, Ko would have been 25 years old.
As for what gave her the courage to resurface shocking information from her past, Mongeau joked, "I think it's the diarrhea, I'm just unfiltered right now."
The internet personality — whose claim to fame came from making "story time" videos about her crazy experiences — previously hinted at sleeping with Ko when she was a minor.
Back in 2021, Mongeau supposedly opened up about "hooking up" with YouTubers when she was "17/18," however, the alleged clip was reportedly edited out of the podcast.
In the episode, she allegedly accused said YouTube stars of being manipulative, adding, "shoutout to Jc Caylen, shoutout to Cody Ko."
This is not the first negative revelation attached to Ko as of recently.
On Reddit, upset fans expressed concerns earlier this month after realizing his best friend Colby Leachman had been accused of raping a woman during the duo's days at Duke University.
Leachman was notably Ko's best man when he tied the knot with Kelsey Kreppel last year.
"I'm really disappointed. I've been a fan of Cody Ko since 2017. The allegations of hooking up with Tana when she was 17 (made by her) and being friends with a r*pist from Duke and having him be in his wedding party has made me lose all respect for him, especially if the Tana one is actually true," a hurt supporter wrote.
The internet user continued: "When allegations have been made towards him in the past he refuses to address them. His content lately is uncreative and you can just tell he really only cares about the income he’s raking in."
"I hope this time he actually speaks on it and takes accountability instead of filtering his comments and continuing to ignore. He has a huge fan base many of which are young and impressionable," they added. "I don’t feel good about supporting someone willing to be best friends with a rapist and hook up with a 17-year-old when he was 25-26 at the time."
The skeptical fan concluded: "Makes me wonder what else we don't know about. That nice guy unproblematic persona really isn’t holding up anymore. Yikes."