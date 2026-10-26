Tana Mongeau Sparks Backlash From Critics After Dressing Up as Erika Kirk for Halloween: 'I'm Not Sure If I'm Sorry'

Tana Mongeau appeared to impersonate Erika Kirk in a controversial Halloween video shared on Instagram.

The influencer, 28, appeared to impersonate Erika Kirk , the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk , in an Instagram video that quickly divided viewers over whether the joke went too far.

Tana Mongeau is stirring up controversy with her latest Halloween costume.

The influencer wore a black baseball cap and dark blouse while sitting behind a podcast microphone.

Tana shared a video of herself sitting behind a large podcast microphone, wearing a black baseball cap with an American flag patch and a dark button-down shirt.

Her blonde hair was pulled back beneath the hat as she stared into the camera with an exaggeratedly serious expression.

At one point, the social media personality held a white tissue over her face, appearing to wipe away tears.

The video appeared to directly parody an April 29 Instagram post in which Erika sat behind a microphone wearing a similar black cap and dark shirt while sharing a message from her husband. Tana recreated the setting, outfit and serious demeanor from the original clip.

Tana didn't explicitly name Erika in the caption, but she acknowledged that her impersonation might upset some viewers.

"I feel like I should immediately apologize for this, but I'm not sure if I'm sorry so," she wrote.