Tana Mongeau Sparks Backlash From Critics After Dressing Up as Erika Kirk for Halloween: 'I'm Not Sure If I'm Sorry'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:23 p.m. ET
Tana Mongeau is stirring up controversy with her latest Halloween costume.
The influencer, 28, appeared to impersonate Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, in an Instagram video that quickly divided viewers over whether the joke went too far.
Tana Mongeau Dresses Up as Erika Kirk for Halloween
Tana shared a video of herself sitting behind a large podcast microphone, wearing a black baseball cap with an American flag patch and a dark button-down shirt.
Her blonde hair was pulled back beneath the hat as she stared into the camera with an exaggeratedly serious expression.
At one point, the social media personality held a white tissue over her face, appearing to wipe away tears.
The video appeared to directly parody an April 29 Instagram post in which Erika sat behind a microphone wearing a similar black cap and dark shirt while sharing a message from her husband. Tana recreated the setting, outfit and serious demeanor from the original clip.
Tana didn't explicitly name Erika in the caption, but she acknowledged that her impersonation might upset some viewers.
"I feel like I should immediately apologize for this, but I'm not sure if I'm sorry so," she wrote.
Tana Mongeau's Halloween Costume Sparks Backlash
The Instagram video quickly attracted thousands of comments, with some followers criticizing Tana for appearing to parody a grieving widow.
"Her husband was shot in the neck for having respectful debates with college students...so you turned her into a costume," one commenter wrote.
Another critic warned, "We all know where you'll be going in the end."
The criticism appeared to reference Charlie's fatal shooting at a Utah Valley University event in September 2025.
However, not everyone agreed that the costume was inappropriate.
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Fans Defend Tana Mongeau's Erika Kirk Impression
While some viewers were offended, others found Tana's parody entertaining.
"Lmao don't worry bestie this landed in the right side of the internet," one supporter commented with a laughing emoji.
Another fan wrote,"STOPPPP HOW DID I KNOW IMMEDIATELY WHO THIS WAS?"
"Tana idk what you're on this year but please keep doing it," a third added.
One commenter also referenced conservative commentator Candace Owens, joking, "Candace Owens' gonna have a field day with this one."
Meanwhile, another viewer compared Tana's appearance to a different celebrity, writing, "My husband said, 'Is that James Charles?'"
The video has already accumulated more than 144,000 likes and approximately 2,500 comments.
Tana Mongeau Is No Stranger to Controversial Halloween Costumes
Tana has built a career around sharing unfiltered opinions, personal stories and provocative content with her millions of social media followers.
Her latest costume comes as celebrities and influencers begin revealing their Halloween looks ahead of October 31.
The social media personality also recently recreated Lindsay Lohan's infamous pink bikini and ankle monitor look, referencing the actress' highly publicized legal troubles.
Although that costume drew on a memorable celebrity moment, her apparent Erika impersonation has sparked a more contentious conversation.