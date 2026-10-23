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Tana Mongeau Recreates Lindsay Lohan's Infamous Bikini and Ankle Monitor Look for Halloween: Photo

Image of Tana Mongeau
Source: MEGA, @TANAMONGEAU/INSTAGRAM

Tana Mongeau recreated Lindsay Lohan's infamous pink bikini and ankle monitor look for Halloween.

Oct. 23 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

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Tana Mongeau is taking Halloween inspiration from one of the most unforgettable celebrity moments of the 2000s.

The influencer, 28, recreated Lindsay Lohan's infamous pink bikini and ankle monitor look, sharing photos of her costume on Instagram and earning plenty of reactions from fans who immediately recognized the reference.

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Tana Mongeau Channels Lindsay Lohan for Halloween

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Image of The influencer posed in a bright pink bikini and gold heels while holding a matching surfboard.
Source: @TANAMONGEAU/INSTAGRAM

The influencer posed in a bright pink bikini and gold heels while holding a matching surfboard.

Mongeau went all out for the nostalgic costume, posing in a bright pink bikini, gold strappy heels and a black ankle monitor.

She completed the look with long blonde hair and a large pink surfboard, recreating a widely circulated photograph of Lohan from her headline-making legal troubles.

The social media personality shared the photos alongside an original image of Lohan, making the inspiration behind her costume unmistakable.

Mongeau even replicated the actress' pose, placing one hand on her hip while holding the surfboard upright.

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Tana Mongeau Shares Cheeky Halloween Caption

Image of Tana Mongeau included an ankle monitor in her costume, referencing Lindsay Lohan's headline-making legal troubles.
Source: MEGA

Tana Mongeau included an ankle monitor in her costume, referencing Lindsay Lohan's headline-making legal troubles.

The internet personality didn't hold back when captioning her Instagram post.

"I f------ love gay Halloween," she wrote, referencing the social media trend in which people dress as particularly niche or recognizable pop culture moments.

The costume quickly attracted attention, with the post receiving more than 388,000 likes at the time of the screenshot.

Rather than dressing as one of Lohan's famous movie characters, Mongeau chose a real-life paparazzi moment that has remained recognizable years later.

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Fans React to Tana Mongeau's Lindsay Lohan Costume

Image of Lindsay Lohan's original photograph became a memorable celebrity image from the 2000s.
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan's original photograph became a memorable celebrity image from the 2000s.

Mongeau's followers wasted no time praising her commitment to the look.

"Gold," one commenter wrote.

Another fan joked, "Don't scare me like that," alongside laughing and skull emojis.

Drag performer Tana Nuff also weighed in, writing, "And whenever anyone ever questions my drag name I'll show them this," followed by heart-eye emojis.

The enthusiastic reactions showed just how recognizable Lohan's original outfit remains among pop culture fans.

Lindsay Lohan's Ankle Monitor Became a Pop Culture Moment

Image of Tana Mongeau's Halloween costume drew more than 388,000 Instagram likes and enthusiastic reactions from fans.
Source: MEGA

Tana Mongeau's Halloween costume drew more than 388,000 Instagram likes and enthusiastic reactions from fans.

Mongeau's costume references a period when Lohan's legal troubles regularly made headlines.

In 2007, the Mean Girls star was arrested twice on DUI-related charges and subsequently faced court-ordered restrictions, including alcohol monitoring.

The actress was photographed wearing an ankle monitor during that era, and images of her pairing the device with glamorous outfits became widely circulated.

At the time, an insider said, "Lindsay finally realizes the seriousness of the situation she faces. She doesn't want to go to jail and she wants her career back. She is trying to surround herself with people who are a good influence instead of the usual enablers."

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