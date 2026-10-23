Tana Mongeau Recreates Lindsay Lohan's Infamous Bikini and Ankle Monitor Look for Halloween: Photo

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Tana Mongeau is taking Halloween inspiration from one of the most unforgettable celebrity moments of the 2000s. The influencer, 28, recreated Lindsay Lohan's infamous pink bikini and ankle monitor look, sharing photos of her costume on Instagram and earning plenty of reactions from fans who immediately recognized the reference.

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Tana Mongeau Channels Lindsay Lohan for Halloween

Source: @TANAMONGEAU/INSTAGRAM The influencer posed in a bright pink bikini and gold heels while holding a matching surfboard.

Mongeau went all out for the nostalgic costume, posing in a bright pink bikini, gold strappy heels and a black ankle monitor. She completed the look with long blonde hair and a large pink surfboard, recreating a widely circulated photograph of Lohan from her headline-making legal troubles. The social media personality shared the photos alongside an original image of Lohan, making the inspiration behind her costume unmistakable. Mongeau even replicated the actress' pose, placing one hand on her hip while holding the surfboard upright.

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Tana Mongeau Shares Cheeky Halloween Caption

Source: MEGA Tana Mongeau included an ankle monitor in her costume, referencing Lindsay Lohan's headline-making legal troubles.

The internet personality didn't hold back when captioning her Instagram post. "I f------ love gay Halloween," she wrote, referencing the social media trend in which people dress as particularly niche or recognizable pop culture moments. The costume quickly attracted attention, with the post receiving more than 388,000 likes at the time of the screenshot. Rather than dressing as one of Lohan's famous movie characters, Mongeau chose a real-life paparazzi moment that has remained recognizable years later.

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Fans React to Tana Mongeau's Lindsay Lohan Costume

Source: MEGA Lindsay Lohan's original photograph became a memorable celebrity image from the 2000s.

Mongeau's followers wasted no time praising her commitment to the look. "Gold," one commenter wrote. Another fan joked, "Don't scare me like that," alongside laughing and skull emojis. Drag performer Tana Nuff also weighed in, writing, "And whenever anyone ever questions my drag name I'll show them this," followed by heart-eye emojis. The enthusiastic reactions showed just how recognizable Lohan's original outfit remains among pop culture fans.

Lindsay Lohan's Ankle Monitor Became a Pop Culture Moment

Source: MEGA Tana Mongeau's Halloween costume drew more than 388,000 Instagram likes and enthusiastic reactions from fans.