Candace Owens Accurately Predicted Erika Kirk's 'Vanity Fair' Photoshoot With Her Kids: 'Save This Tweet, It Will Age Well'

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Far-right commentator Candace Owens accurately predicted in July that Erika Kirk, widow of slain MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, would participate in a Vanity Fair photo spread featuring her children. On July 18, 2026, Candace, who has been feuding with Erika since Charlie's assassination in September 2025, posted on X claiming that media figures would eventually place Erika in a magazine spread with her children to "pull at our heartstrings," specifically naming Vanity Fair and writing, "Save this tweet. It will age well.” Fast forward to September 2026, Vanity Fair indeed published a profile piece on Erika that included access to her family, employees and a photo spread with her children. Critics heavily slammed the photoshoot, accusing her of using her children as a "political and emotional prop" to generate sympathy.

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Erika Kirk Appeared 'Uneasy Articulating Her Own Political Views'

Source: MEGA Candace Owens later slammed Erika Kirk for working with the magazine.

After the release, Candace criticized Erika on social media for cooperating with the magazine, arguing that the feature and other details in the profile supported several of her earlier claims. In the profile, Erika said her primary focus as head of Turning Point USA is honoring her late husband and building the organization to be "everything it could be," rather than getting caught up in external political rabbit holes. Clara Molot, the writer of the piece titled “The Widow’s Peak,” noted that Erika appeared "uneasy articulating her own political views" and lacked the "bandwidth" to answer complicated political questions, leading critics — including Candace herself — to argue that the piece inadvertently framed her as unqualified to run the organization.

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Candace Owens Slammed Erika Kirk After Her 'Vanity Fair' Profile

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk faced widespread backlash over her 'Vanity Fair' profile.

Erika’s leadership led to several high-profile resignations within TPUSA, including Caroline Mattox, the president of the Turning Point USA chapter at the University of Georgia, who resigned in April after criticizing the national organization's trajectory and guidance under Erika. Candace took to X to prove her points, writing, “The Vanity Fair profile piece on Erika that I told you, guys, about months ago has finally dropped. And I am once again vindicated: 1. Erika and Charlie DID have an appointment to update their will, just 4 days following Charlie’s murder. 2. Erika was more anti-Israel than Charlie was before his death behind the scenes. Now she’s suddenly not so interested in the topic. 3. TPUSA continues to gaslight and attack me for telling the truth. (My read on these vindications) 4. The writer clearly thinks Erika is not qualified to run the organization.”

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Source: MEGA Candace Owens noted she informed the public of Erika Kirk's cover story 'months ago.'

She then mocked Erika’s pious claims in the profile, where the widow described her religious views as a hybrid of Catholicism and evangelical Christianity, combining her Catholic upbringing with evangelical beliefs she adopted later. She also revealed a heavy, heaven-focused mindset following her husband's death, noting that she constantly evaluates her decisions based on whether they will bring her closer to heaven.

Source: MEGA Candace Owens has been a fierce critic of Erika Kirk ever since Charlie Kirk's assassination.