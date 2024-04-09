Alec Baldwin Accused of Having 'No Control of His Own Emotions' on 'Rust' Set Before Halyna Hutchins' Tragic Death

The prosecutors alleged he'd been witnessed "screaming" on-site. They further accused the embattled actor of repeatedly changing his story about what happened on the day that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically shot and killed by a prop weapon handled by Baldwin.

Following the horrifying incident, the Boss Baby voice actor insisted he hadn't pulled the trigger — a claim that was later proven false by experts who discovered the gun could not have fired without the trigger being pulled in some way.