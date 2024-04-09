Alec Baldwin Accused of Having 'No Control of His Own Emotions' on 'Rust' Set Before Halyna Hutchins' Tragic Death
Prosecutors claim Alec Baldwin's allegedly volatile temper contributed to safety concerns on the set of Rust.
Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis wrote in a new legal filing that seeing the 30 Rock star's behavior at work "is to witness a man who has absolutely no control of his own emotions and absolutely no concern for how his conduct affects those around him."
The prosecutors alleged he'd been witnessed "screaming" on-site. They further accused the embattled actor of repeatedly changing his story about what happened on the day that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically shot and killed by a prop weapon handled by Baldwin.
Following the horrifying incident, the Boss Baby voice actor insisted he hadn't pulled the trigger — a claim that was later proven false by experts who discovered the gun could not have fired without the trigger being pulled in some way.
Morrissey and Lewis called Baldwin's statement "absurd on its face."
"Every time Mr Baldwin spoke, a different version of events emerged from his mouth," they added. "And his later statements contradicted his previous statements."
This comes after OK! reported that Baldwin's legal team was feeling "nervous" about their client's upcoming trial after set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for her role in Hutchins' death.
"Today was the first trial and conviction in the criminal justice process," Gloria Allred said in a statement on behalf of parents Olga Solovey and Anatolli Androsovych and Hutchins’ sister, Svetlana Zemko, after the ruling. "We look forward to the justice system continuing to make sure that everyone else who is responsible for Halyna’s death is required to face the legal consequences."
The 66-year-old was indicted for involuntary manslaughter this past January.
The court documents alleged Baldwin was responsible for Hutchins' death "by an act committed with the total disregard or indifference for the safety of others, and the act was such that an ordinary person would anticipate that death might occur under the circumstances."
As his legal bills continue to pile up, a source spilled Baldwin is also "scared of going broke" after shelling out "hundreds of thousands" of dollars defending himself.
If found guilty, Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison.
The Times reported the prosecutors comments on Baldwin's attitude.