Morgan Wallen 'Losing the Love of His Life' to Another Man Potentially Led to His Drunken Arrest: '[It] Just Crushed Him'
Morgan Wallen was arrested for allegedly throwing a chair off of the roof of a Nashville bar after the 2024 Country Music Television Awards on Sunday night, April 7.
It's been reported that Wallen's drunken antics could have been inspired by his ex KT Smith's recent wedding to now-husband Luke Scornavacco, according to a source who claimed the news of their marriage "just crushed him."
The "Thinkin' Bout Me" singer started dating Smith in 2016 and they got engaged later that year. However, the pair hit a rough patch and ended their engagement in 2019. Despite welcoming their son, Indigo, in July 2020, the pair reportedly called it quits for good that same year.
"We're doing our best to figure it out, just trying to do the best we can with the situation," he explained in a 2021 interview. "I mean, many people have been in this situation before — having a kid with someone you're not with — but knowing that doesn't make it any easier."
Now, the source shared, "Whatever happened at that bar had to be reality hitting him in the face over losing the love of his life."
"Morgan has never gotten over her even though he couldn’t stay faithful to her. And now another man is going to be raising his son," the source added. "Of course he knew they were engaged and eventually going to get married — but eloping just days after they got engaged?"
As OK! previously reported, witnesses claimed they'd seen Wallen "pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward" causing it to fall into the street on Sunday night.
He was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and released from jail on Monday, April 8.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This isn't the first time the troubled country star has found himself in hot water due to his relationship with alcohol. Wallen was caught using a racial slur while allegedly on a "72-hour bender" back in 2021.
After facing backlash for his behavior, Wallen apologized in a lengthy Instagram video.
"I’ve decided to go off the grid for a little while and get used to making good decisions," he said at the time. "Who knows if I’ll be able to live down all the mistakes I’ve made, but I’m certainly going to try. I’m going to spend some time taking back control of … living healthy and being proud of my actions."
The source spoke with Daily Mail about the possible reason behind Wallen's intoxicated outburst.