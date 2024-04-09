Morgan Wallen 'Losing the Love of His Life' to Another Man Potentially Led to His Drunken Arrest: '[It] Just Crushed Him'

The "Thinkin' Bout Me" singer started dating Smith in 2016 and they got engaged later that year. However, the pair hit a rough patch and ended their engagement in 2019. Despite welcoming their son, Indigo, in July 2020, the pair reportedly called it quits for good that same year.

"We're doing our best to figure it out, just trying to do the best we can with the situation," he explained in a 2021 interview. "I mean, many people have been in this situation before — having a kid with someone you're not with — but knowing that doesn't make it any easier."