Morgan Wallen's Latest Court Case 'Has Been a Big Wake-Up Call for Him': He 'Kind of Disappeared'

Morgan Wallen was recently sentenced to one week of incarceration at a DUI education center.

By:

Jan. 3 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Morgan Wallen needs to stop finding himself in "This Bar" and start focusing on some healthier habits.

The country star is reportedly trying to turn his life around after being arrested in April for reckless endangerment as a result of throwing a chair off of a sixth floor rooftop while drinking at a Nashville hotspot.

"The court case has been a big wake-up call for him," a source recently spilled to a news publication more than two weeks after Wallen was sentenced to one week of incarceration at a DUI education center, as well as two years of probation for his reckless endangerment misdemeanor charges.

According to the insider, Wallen "has been struggling" since being hit with the felony charges.

"After wrapping his tour, he decided to take time for himself and just be with his son," the insider dished of the "Cowgirls" singer — who shares his only child, Indigo, 4, with his ex Katie "KT" Smith. "Morgan kind of disappeared. He was supposed to attend some events in those months, most notably the CMA Awards, which named him Artist of the Year. But he decided to lay low."

Wallen's drunken launch of a chair isn't the worst controversy the "Last Night" hitmaker has faced backlash for in the midst of his successful career.

Back in 2021, a video resurfaced of Wallen using a racial slur — prompting immense criticism from upset social media users.

At the time, he apologized, stating: "I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

MORE ON:
Morgan Wallen

One year prior, Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and hit with disorderly conduct misdemeanor charges — which were dropped after he apologized to the public.

"I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other," he explained to fans more than four years ago. "We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected. Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all."

This April, he took to X (formerly named Twitter) to say sorry for carelessly hurling a chair off of a Nashville rooftop after the object landed mere feet away from police officers.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," he expressed earlier this year. "I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe."

As OK! previously reported, a source warned shortly after the chair incident that Wallen's relationship with liquor is an issue.

"Morgan is generally a nice, fun person to hang out with, but when he gets going he doesn't know when to stop," the insider declared. "Morgan and alcohol is a problem and it's been a problem that keeps coming back around."

In Touch spoke to a source about Wallen.

