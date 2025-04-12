Morgan Wallen's 'Been Privately Struggling With Life as a Superstar': 'He No Longer Trusts Many People'
Morgan Wallen might not be made for Hollywood.
The 31-year-old reportedly wishes he could go back to a reality where he wasn't one of today's biggest names in country music.
"He's been privately struggling with life as a superstar," a source recently confessed while speaking with a news publication. "He misses doing 'regular' things and no longer trusts many people. It’s been really hard on him."
The past 12 months have been especially difficult for Wallen, who "has had a year of huge highs and lows."
Positive parts of Wallen's life recently — like receiving his first-ever Grammy nominations for his and Post Malone's song "I Had Some Help" — have been negatively overshadowed by his April 2024 arrest and backlash over his appearance on Saturday Night Live at the end of last month.
Wallen was a musical guest on the Saturday night, March 29, episode of SNL alongside celebrity host Mikey Madison, though he wasted no time leaving the venue as the episode wrapped.
Wallen abruptly exited after singing "I'm the Problem" and "Just in Case" off of his upcoming album, which is scheduled to release in May.
The singer was ridiculed for giving Madison a one-armed hug and heading out before the completion of the show's closing credits, as musical guests typically end episodes by mingling with cast members and remaining on stage.
He only made the matter worse moments later, as he took to Instagram with a photo of his private jet alongside the phrase "get me to God's country."
Many social media users interpreted his message as a way of shading SNL and New York City, where the comedy sketch series is filmed.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I doubt he meant to make a statement, but he does what he wants — and he wanted to leave," the insider admitted.
Wallen's controversial appearance on Saturday Night Live occurred shortly before the one-year anniversary of his April 2024 arrest.
At the time, Wallen was taken into police custody after drunkenly throwing a chair from the rooftop of a Nashville, Tenn. bar.
In December 2024, the "Whiskey Glasses" crooner pleaded guilty to three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. As a result, he was sentenced to one week at a DUI education center and two years of probation.
He additionally had to pay $350 in fines, as well as various court fees.
The "Wasted on You" singer was previously arrested in May 2020 for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after leaving Kid Rock's bar in Nashville. The case was eventually settled in court.
The following year, Wallen received scathing backlash from social media users after a video went viral of him using a racial slur.
The Tennessee native addressed the incident for the first time during an interview with Billboard in 2023.
"There’s no excuse. I’ve never made an excuse. I never will make an excuse," he declared.
Wallen noted: "I’ve talked to a lot of people, heard stories [about] things that I would have never thought about because I wasn’t the one going through it."
Life & Style spoke to a source about Wallen.