Morgan Wallen's 'Been Privately Struggling With Life as a Superstar': 'He No Longer Trusts Many People'

Morgan Wallen can't seem to stay out of trouble.

The 31-year-old reportedly wishes he could go back to a reality where he wasn't one of today's biggest names in country music.

Morgan Wallen might not be made for Hollywood.

The country star has been involved in several controversies over the years.

"He's been privately struggling with life as a superstar," a source recently confessed while speaking with a news publication. "He misses doing 'regular' things and no longer trusts many people. It’s been really hard on him."

The past 12 months have been especially difficult for Wallen, who "has had a year of huge highs and lows."