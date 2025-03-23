or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > ryan o'neal
OK LogoNEWS

Tatum O’Neal Mourns Dad Ryan’s Burned Malibu Home: 'I Could Cry'

Photo of Tatum O'Neal and Ryan O'Neal
Source: MEGA

Tatum O’Neal said she's saddened about her dad Ryan O'Neal's Malibu home burning down.

By:

March 23 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Tatum O’Neal’s heart is heavy after the shocking news that the Malibu house of her father, Ryan O’Neal, went up in flames.

“It’s the saddest, ever so sad, I could cry,” she posted on Threads. “My father’s house is gone. Malibu gone.”

The 61-year-old Oscar winner is no stranger to heartbreak, having endured her fair share of struggles throughout her life. Once a celebrated child star, she fumbled through highs and lows at her father’s side, but now it seems Tatum is finally carving out her own path amidst the wreckage.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tatum O'Neal and Ryan O'Neal
Source: MEGA

Tatum O'Neal is devastated over her dad, Ryan O'Neal's Malibu home burning down.

Article continues below advertisement

A Struggle with Addiction That Almost Took Her Life

In a terrifying twist, Tatum’s battle with addiction soared to new heights in 2020 when she overdosed on a cocktail of painkillers, opiates, and morphine, resulting in a catastrophic stroke. “Part of me just didn’t want to make it, you know?” she confided to Variety.

After waking from a six-week coma, Tatum emerged with severe impairments and faced the daunting task of relearning how to speak, walk and read. She attend speech therapy twice a week as she rebuilds her life.

Article continues below advertisement

Haunted by a Traumatic Upbringing

The scars of her tumultuous childhood remain. The daughter of Ryan and actress Joanna Moore, both battling addiction, Tatum knew well the bitterness of abuse and neglect. In her 2004 memoir, A Paper Life, she recounted harrowing experiences — enduring beatings from her mother’s boyfriend and even resorting to dog food for sustenance. Ultimately, moving in with Ryan became a sour memory for Tatum.

“Things got ugly quick,” she recalled. “He loved me, but then hated me, because I won the Academy Award.”

Tatum’s iconic performance in Paper Moon, the 1973 film about Depression-era grifters, transcended family rivalries, earning her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. This later sparked jealousy from both parents.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photos of Tatum O'Neal and Ryan O'Neal
Source: MEGA

Ryan O'Neal allegedly felt jealousy toward Tatum O'Neal winning an Oscar for her role in 'Paper Moon.'

Article continues below advertisement

Shadows of Their Relationship

MORE ON:
ryan o'neal

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The tumult continued, with Ryan’s volatile temper marking her childhood. He even refused to attend the Academy Awards with her, though he did manage to send a congratulatory note — a far cry from her mother, who didn’t acknowledge her triumph at all.

In 2011, the estranged duo attempted to mend fences in their reality show, Ryan and Tatum: The O’Neals. Tatum recalled a bittersweet visit shortly before Ryan died in 2023. “He was like, ‘Here, take a pill,’” she said. “I was like, ‘No, thank you.’”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tatum O'Neal
Source: MEGA

Tatum O'Neal strugggled with drug addiction, as she tried to grapple with her upbringing.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet, a drink did find its way into her hand that day.

“Every single time she’s seen her dad my entire life, something happens,” Tatum’s ex-husband, tennis star John McEnroe, told Variety.

Article continues below advertisement

Moving Forward After Loss

Following her father’s passing, Tatum faced a painful blow — discovering she had been cut out of his will.

She views this as a petty reaction to her memoir, which Ryan had long dismissed as a product of “clouded” memories.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tatum O'Neal
Source: MEGA

Tatum O'Neal is ready to move on from her dark childhood.

“Just Tatum! Without my dad,” she declares fiercely. “Even better than almost enough.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.