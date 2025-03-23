Tatum O’Neal Mourns Dad Ryan’s Burned Malibu Home: 'I Could Cry'

Tatum O’Neal’s heart is heavy after the shocking news that the Malibu house of her father, Ryan O’Neal, went up in flames.

“It’s the saddest, ever so sad, I could cry,” she posted on Threads. “My father’s house is gone. Malibu gone.”

The 61-year-old Oscar winner is no stranger to heartbreak, having endured her fair share of struggles throughout her life. Once a celebrated child star, she fumbled through highs and lows at her father’s side, but now it seems Tatum is finally carving out her own path amidst the wreckage.