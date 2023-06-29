Taylor Armstrong Reveals She Is Bisexual, Says She Was in a 5-Year Relationship With a Woman
Taylor Armstrong is revealing her most authentic self!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG — who made the jump to The Real Housewives of Orange County as a "friend of" this season — revealed during the Wednesday, June 28, episode of the Bravo series that she is bisexual and was previously in a five-year relationship with a woman.
During the cast's trip to Montana, the ladies went around the dinner table revealing facts about themselves that not many people don't know. Fellow newbie Jennifer Pendantri jokingly asked Taylor, “Are you [bisexual]?”
“Now are you nervous about me being in the bunkhouse with you?" the 52-year-old — who is currently married to second husband, John Bluher — said with a laugh.
The blonde beauty went on to admit that she was previously in a five-year romance with a woman before marrying first husband, Russell Armstrong, who passed way in 2011. “H***, I know marriages that don’t last that long," she noted of her previous romance.
In a confessional, Taylor explained of the revelation, "Most people are surprised to find out that I'm bisexual probably just because of stereotypes."
“I mean it's not something I broadcast, but I'm open to all people who have great souls that you can love," the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star made clear.
In 2010, Taylor became one of the founding members of RHOBH when she was married to the late businessman, whom she shares daughter, Kennedy Armstrong, 17, with. In July 2011, she and Russell split, with the mother-of-one citing physical and verbal abuse. The venture capitalist died by suicide in his Los Angeles home just one month later.
"After all I've been through … I was such an emotional mess anyway, that it was even hard to process, but you know, the 911 tapes are out, unfortunately, in the world. And it's just such a traumatic thing to know what that moment was like," Taylor said of the shocking event during a podcast appearance last year.