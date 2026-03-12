or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Bachelorette
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Is Taylor Frankie Paul Pregnant? Breaking Down the Season 4 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Cliffhanger

split of Taylor Frankie Paul.
Source: ABC/DISNEY

Taylor Frankie Paul revealed she slept with her ex Dakota Mortensen during Season 4 of 'SLOMW.'

Profile Image

March 12 2026, Updated 3:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

From explosive fights to toxic hookups, Taylor Frankie Paul’s journey to the mansion has been anything but a fairy tale.

As The Secret Wives of Mormon Lives star prepares for her debut as The Bachelorette, a trail of scandals and a potential pregnancy have fans reeling.

Season 4 was easily Paul’s most volatile yet. The drama reached a tipping point after the MomTok leader, 31, discovered her ex Dakota Mortensen, 33, reportedly had a one-night stand during a stint at Vanderpump Villa. The revelation sent Paul into a tailspin, marking just the latest chapter in their toxic, "on-again, off-again" saga.

This isn't the first time Mortensen has been involved in a scandal, as he was previously caught sending racy texts to Paul's mother’s best friend while the star was pregnant with their child.

Article continues below advertisement

Chaos in the City of Angels

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The reality star apparently slept with her ex.
Source: @Taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

The reality star apparently slept with her ex.

Article continues below advertisement

The tension followed the cast to Los Angeles, where MomTok and DadTok gathered to support costars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt on Dancing With the Stars.

While staying in a shared Airbnb, the influencer invited reality star Harry Jowsey over to hang out, but tensions quickly escalated. An explosive screaming match between Paul and her baby’s father allegedly scared Jowsey off.

In a classic twist, the exes ended up spending the night together.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Secrets and Social Media Wars

image of The star shares a son with ex Dakota Mortensen.
Source: ABC/DISNEY

The star shares a son with ex Dakota Mortensen.

Article continues below advertisement

Amidst the chaos, Paul traveled to Colorado Springs to find answers about her deceased father. While she was unable to connect with two newly discovered half-siblings, a meeting with her father’s best friend revealed a heartbreaking past of a "great guy" led astray by addiction following a tragic accident.

But back home, messy secrets were revealed. MomTok members discovered Mortensen had moved on with Paul’s friend Shania Powell. While the group tried to keep the secret to protect Paul’s Bachelorette opportunity, the truth came out. Paul went "nuclear" on social media, leaving the MomTok influencers on edge.

MORE ON:
Bachelorette

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Ultimate Cliffhanger

image of Taylor Frankie Paul became famous after appearing on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'
Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Taylor Frankie Paul became famous after appearing on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

Article continues below advertisement

The drama hit a breaking point on the day of Paul's departure for The Bachelorette. While her fellow MomTok members — Jessi Draper, Mayci Neely, Mikayla Matthews, and Layla Taylor — waited at the airport for a grand send-off, Paul was a no-show. Claiming she was "too sick" to fly, it was later revealed she had spent the previous night with Mortensen.

“Taylor is like an addict when it comes to Dakota,” Draper remarked on the situation. “She is going to sabotage this opportunity for Dakota.”

Paul eventually made it to L.A., where she got in touch with her ex. During a FaceTime call, Mortensen was overheard telling her, “Save a rose for me.”

Article continues below advertisement

The 'First Pregnant Bachelorette'?

image of Taylor Frankie Paul will appear on the next season of 'The Bachelorette.'
Source: @Taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Taylor Frankie Paul will appear on the next season of 'The Bachelorette.'

The biggest shocker of all dropped during a "Sinners Sunday" event. Morntensen let it slip that Paul was ovulating during their final hookup and is now reportedly late on her period.

The bombshell has left the cast and fans asking the same question: Are we about to witness the first pregnant Bachelorette in franchise history?

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.