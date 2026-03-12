Is Taylor Frankie Paul Pregnant? Breaking Down the Season 4 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Cliffhanger

Article continues below advertisement

From explosive fights to toxic hookups, Taylor Frankie Paul’s journey to the mansion has been anything but a fairy tale. As The Secret Wives of Mormon Lives star prepares for her debut as The Bachelorette, a trail of scandals and a potential pregnancy have fans reeling. Season 4 was easily Paul’s most volatile yet. The drama reached a tipping point after the MomTok leader, 31, discovered her ex Dakota Mortensen, 33, reportedly had a one-night stand during a stint at Vanderpump Villa. The revelation sent Paul into a tailspin, marking just the latest chapter in their toxic, "on-again, off-again" saga. This isn't the first time Mortensen has been involved in a scandal, as he was previously caught sending racy texts to Paul's mother’s best friend while the star was pregnant with their child.

Chaos in the City of Angels

The reality star apparently slept with her ex.

The tension followed the cast to Los Angeles, where MomTok and DadTok gathered to support costars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt on Dancing With the Stars. While staying in a shared Airbnb, the influencer invited reality star Harry Jowsey over to hang out, but tensions quickly escalated. An explosive screaming match between Paul and her baby’s father allegedly scared Jowsey off. In a classic twist, the exes ended up spending the night together.

Family Secrets and Social Media Wars

The star shares a son with ex Dakota Mortensen.

Amidst the chaos, Paul traveled to Colorado Springs to find answers about her deceased father. While she was unable to connect with two newly discovered half-siblings, a meeting with her father’s best friend revealed a heartbreaking past of a "great guy" led astray by addiction following a tragic accident. But back home, messy secrets were revealed. MomTok members discovered Mortensen had moved on with Paul’s friend Shania Powell. While the group tried to keep the secret to protect Paul’s Bachelorette opportunity, the truth came out. Paul went "nuclear" on social media, leaving the MomTok influencers on edge.

The Ultimate Cliffhanger

Taylor Frankie Paul became famous after appearing on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

The drama hit a breaking point on the day of Paul's departure for The Bachelorette. While her fellow MomTok members — Jessi Draper, Mayci Neely, Mikayla Matthews, and Layla Taylor — waited at the airport for a grand send-off, Paul was a no-show. Claiming she was "too sick" to fly, it was later revealed she had spent the previous night with Mortensen. “Taylor is like an addict when it comes to Dakota,” Draper remarked on the situation. “She is going to sabotage this opportunity for Dakota.” Paul eventually made it to L.A., where she got in touch with her ex. During a FaceTime call, Mortensen was overheard telling her, “Save a rose for me.”

The 'First Pregnant Bachelorette'?

Taylor Frankie Paul will appear on the next season of 'The Bachelorette.'