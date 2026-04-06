Taylor Frankie Paul Announces She’s 'Detaching' From the Mormon Church Amid Domestic Violence Allegations: 'There Is More Out There to Learn'

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Taylor Frankie Paul is saying goodbye to her Mormon faith. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 31, shared an Instagram Story on Easter Sunday, April 5, announcing she's taking a step back from her religion.

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Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul is stepping away from Mormonism.

“Born and raised Mormon (lds) and I'll always have love and respect towards it. I'll even continue to go with my family at times, with that being said, it's time to detach myself from it,” she expressed. “I strongly believe in Christ, God, the bible, the divine. I believe we are loved whether we are praying in church building or from a bathroom floor at home. I've also experienced grace and love from amazing people that aren't sure what they believe if at all and that's okay too. Point being there is more out there to learn. And I'm writing this out as a release.”

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Taylor Frankie Paul Shares Emotional Easter Post

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul was arrested for domestic violence in 2023.

Paul’s shocking announcement comes amid domestic violence allegations from ex Dakota Mortensen, which ultimately resulted in her season of The Bachelorette getting axed from premiering in March. Despite withdrawing from the church, on Sunday, the reality star shared an Instagram Reel collection of religious verses, along with images of herself crying and broken out with stress-induced acne as of late. The clip also featured an encouraging message that read, “You’re going to make it thru.” Paul wrote on her video, “He has risen and he is reel [sic]. I got chills today when I realized it’s been exactly 40 days in this frantic state.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul honored her faith on Easter.

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'I Could Feel My Body Breaking Down'

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul temporarily lost custody of her 2-year-old.

In the caption of the post, she thanked her religion for keeping her sane amid the chaos. “The last 40 days felt like h--- on earth. Through every panic attack I prayed for strength as I could feel my body breaking down and out from the distress of it all. And HE sent just that in various ways along with so many undeniable signs saying ‘I am with you’ which I can’t wait to share that part,” she said. “I’ve prayed since I was young and never strayed away because I believe he wants us to ask for help especially during our lowest points. However, instead of just asking I switched over to thanking him at the end of each day no matter how low I felt.”

What Are the Domestic Violence Allegations Against Taylor Frankie Paul?

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul's season of 'The Bachelorette' was canceled.