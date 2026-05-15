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Taylor Frankie Paul Responds to Criticism Amid Mikayla Matthews Feud

split photo of Taylor Frankie Paul & Mikayla Matthews
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul responded to criticism and addressed her growing feud with Mikayla Matthews.

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May 15 2026, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

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Taylor Frankie Paul has taken a stand against online criticism during her ongoing conflict with costar Mikayla Matthews from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

On May 11, Paul, 31, expressed her frustrations on Instagram Story, stating, “Today, I talked to a trauma specialist and my coach and it’s validating to hear from professionals rather than keyboard warriors trying to tell me what to do.”

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image of Taylor Frankie Paul addressed online criticism during her ongoing feud with 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' costar Mikayla Matthews.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul addressed online criticism during her ongoing feud with 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' costar Mikayla Matthews.

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This statement comes in the wake of personal turmoil for Paul, including a recent court battle with her baby daddy Dakota Mortensen. Following allegations of domestic violence, Paul temporarily lost custody of her 2-year-old son, Ever. Although Utah police declined to press charges against Mortensen, the situation continues to affect Paul’s life.

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image of The reality star’s emotional response comes during a difficult period in her life.
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The reality star’s emotional response comes during a difficult period in her life.

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In her Instagram Stories, Paul shared videos from various professionals supporting her, amidst the backdrop of her legal issues. She took a moment to thank her supporters, acknowledging the challenges she faces both personally and professionally.

Paul expressed gratitude for the “astounding support” she received from therapists, authors and friends during this difficult time.

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image of Taylor Frankie Paul thanked therapists, authors and close friends for supporting her through the personal turmoil.
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Taylor Frankie Paul thanked therapists, authors and close friends for supporting her through the personal turmoil.

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The conflict between Paul and Matthews intensified on May 6, when Matthews responded to comments about her lack of public support for Paul and fellow cast member Jessi Draper.

Matthews described the comment as “interesting” and later stated she was “fed up” with the situation. Matthews also shared her own challenges, urging others to focus on her marital issues and health concerns.

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In a follow-up Instagram Story, Matthews stated, “I felt absolutely sick to my stomach and horrible for what everyone involved must be feeling and going through,” but emphasized that she cannot support dangerous behavior, especially with children involved.

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image of Tensions between Paul and Matthews escalated after the latter publicly stated she could not support behavior she viewed as dangerous, especially when children were involved.
Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Tensions between Paul and Matthews escalated after the latter publicly stated she could not support behavior she viewed as dangerous, especially when children were involved.

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Paul expressed her discontent with Matthews’ portrayal of their relationship, claiming that Matthews has been waiting for her downfall.

In a pointed Mother’s Day post, Paul remarked, “I have STILL have ‘friends’ kicking me while I’m already down and calling it ‘setting a boundary.’”

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Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Matthews later clarified that she does not wish for Paul’s downfall but believes that one can experience pain while still causing harm to others.

“Two things can be true. Someone can be hurting and still hurt people around them in the process,” she explained.

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