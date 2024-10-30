Taylor Swift's Dad Scott 'Loves' Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce Over Her Past Exes, Claims Flight Passenger
It seems like Taylor Swift's dad approves of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce!
According to a girl who sat next to Scott on a Southwest Airlines flight out of New Orleans, she said she spoke with the pop star's dad about her love life.
“He did … talk about how much he loves Travis for her, which was super cute,” Taylor Moore said in a TikTok video of the alleged interaction. However, she said she "did not ask anything" about the football star, 35.
Scott apparently dissed the singer's exes, saying “out of all of her boyfriends in the last 12 years … Travis has made the biggest impact.”
Scott also praised the athlete's brood. “He said … ‘I knew they [the family] were amazing,” Moore alleged, adding that Scott “loves [Taylor and Travis] together.”
Moore said though she's not a "massive fan" of the Grammy winner, she still enjoyed their conversation.
“He was, like, pointing out his favorite parts,” Moore alleged. “He was like, ‘Look how she does this, look at this, I love this part.’ Cutest thing in the world.”
Taylor and Travis began dating in the summer of 2023, and since then, they've been inseparable.
Even Travis himself gushed over their romance while on his "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday, October 30.
While chatting with his Grotesquerie costar Niecy Nash, they spoke about "nosy" people who have been trying to get information out of here about his new romance.
“I appreciate you,” the three-time Super Bowl winner replied. “Every time someone has a mic in front of you and asks you something like that, thank you for always showing love.”
He added, “You know it’s real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure everybody knows that.”
It seems that Travis has even passed the test in her inner circle, too.
“Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise,” an insider shared.
“Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her,” the insider continued.