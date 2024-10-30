or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Travis Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift's Dad Scott 'Loves' Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce Over Her Past Exes, Claims Flight Passenger

taylor swift dad scott loves boyfriend travis kelce past exes pp
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's dad, Scott Swift, 'loves' her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, one passenger claimed in a TikTok video.

By:

Oct. 30 2024, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

It seems like Taylor Swift's dad approves of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce!

According to a girl who sat next to Scott on a Southwest Airlines flight out of New Orleans, she said she spoke with the pop star's dad about her love life.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift dad scott loves boyfriend travis kelce past exes
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is very close with both of her parents.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

“He did … talk about how much he loves Travis for her, which was super cute,” Taylor Moore said in a TikTok video of the alleged interaction. However, she said she "did not ask anything" about the football star, 35.

Scott apparently dissed the singer's exes, saying “out of all of her boyfriends in the last 12 years … Travis has made the biggest impact.”

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift dad scott loves boyfriend travis kelce past exes
Source: MEGA

Scott Swift has hung out with Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift's concerts.

Article continues below advertisement

Scott also praised the athlete's brood. “He said … ‘I knew they [the family] were amazing,” Moore alleged, adding that Scott “loves [Taylor and Travis] together.”

Moore said though she's not a "massive fan" of the Grammy winner, she still enjoyed their conversation.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift dad scott loves boyfriend travis kelce past exes
Source: MEGA

The pair started dating in the summer of 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

“He was, like, pointing out his favorite parts,” Moore alleged. “He was like, ‘Look how she does this, look at this, I love this part.’ Cutest thing in the world.”

Taylor and Travis began dating in the summer of 2023, and since then, they've been inseparable.

Even Travis himself gushed over their romance while on his "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday, October 30.

Article continues below advertisement

While chatting with his Grotesquerie costar Niecy Nash, they spoke about "nosy" people who have been trying to get information out of here about his new romance.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift dad scott loves boyfriend travis kelce past exes
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce said he's 'happy' with Taylor Swift.

Article continues below advertisement

“I appreciate you,” the three-time Super Bowl winner replied. “Every time someone has a mic in front of you and asks you something like that, thank you for always showing love.”

He added, “You know it’s real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure everybody knows that.”

It seems that Travis has even passed the test in her inner circle, too.

“Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise,” an insider shared.

“Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her,” the insider continued.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.