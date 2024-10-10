'We Will See What Happens': Donna Kelce Acts Coy When Asked If Travis Kelce Will Propose to Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Whether wedding bells are in their future or not, one thing is clear — the Kelce and Swift families are enjoying their time together, and Donna is happy to go along for the ride.

In a previous interview with ET, the matriarch spoke about her bond with Taylor's mother, Andrea Swift, 66.

“Wonderful people, really down to earth. Ohio and Pennsylvania are right next to each other, so we kind of understand each other. So, it’s really kind of nice, feels like home,” Donna said.