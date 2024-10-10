or
'We Will See What Happens': Donna Kelce Acts Coy When Asked If Travis Kelce Will Propose to Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA

Donna Kelce acted coy when asked if her son Travis Kelce will propose to girlfriend Taylor Swift.

By:

Oct. 9 2024, Published 8:43 p.m. ET

Donna Kelce, mother of NFL star Travis Kelce, played coy when asked about the possibility of her son proposing to pop sensation Taylor Swift.

At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday, October 8, where Donna, 72, was honored alongside other celebrity moms, she addressed the rumors.

“Nobody knows that,” Donna said with a smile when asked if a wedding proposal might be on the horizon. “We will see what happens. You never know.”

donna kelce on travis proposal to taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift in the summer of 2023.

Despite the growing speculation, Donna acknowledged she prefers not to meddle in her sons' personal lives.

“I don’t give my kids advice. They have everything all settled,” she explained. “They’re far more able to make those decisions on their own.”

donna kelce proud of travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Donna admitted that she prefers not to meddle in her sons' personal lives.

Whether wedding bells are in their future or not, one thing is clear — the Kelce and Swift families are enjoying their time together, and Donna is happy to go along for the ride.

In a previous interview with ET, the matriarch spoke about her bond with Taylor's mother, Andrea Swift, 66.

“Wonderful people, really down to earth. Ohio and Pennsylvania are right next to each other, so we kind of understand each other. So, it’s really kind of nice, feels like home,” Donna said.

MORE ON:
Donna Kelce

taylor and donna likes watching travis play
Source: MEGA

Donna Kelce expressed she and Taylor Swift 'have the best time cheering Travis on.'

The connection between the two families seems to be growing stronger, as the two matriarchs were spotted sharing a warm hug at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September.

Donna commented on the budding relationship, saying, "It's fun. It's new."

While the dynamic is still fresh, Donna emphasized how much she and Taylor enjoy supporting Travis.

“We just have the best time cheering Travis on,” she said.

Despite Travis' success on and off the field, there are still things the athlete, 34, struggles with.

“He can’t clean. He can’t cook,” Donna joked during an interview with Extra.

“He’s getting a little better. I think he’s getting some help,” she added, hinting that Taylor may be offering her boyfriend some guidance in that department.

donna kelce taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Donna Kelce admitted that her son needs help from Taylor Swift when it comes to household chores.

However, Donna remains confident in Travis' ability to quickly adapt and excel at anything he sets his mind to.

"It just seems like his life is on a trajectory that just is rising every single day. Every time I turn around, I’m seeing him doing something different — whether it’s on the golf course, or at a concert, or whatever, he’s just having his best life right now," she said.

“Whatever he tries — both boys, really — whenever they take on something new, they put their whole heart into it and always strive to do their best,” she continued, referring to Travis trying out a new career as an actor in his new series Grotesquerie.

