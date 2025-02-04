Travis Kelce Plays Coy and Smiles When Asked If He's Going to Propose to Taylor Swift at the 2025 Super Bowl
Will Travis Kelce finally get down on one knee and run off into the sunset with Taylor Swift during the 2025 Super Bowl?
The football star, 35, played coy when asked about his future with the pop star, 35, while talking to reporters at the Super Bowl's opening night event in New Orleans on Monday, February 3.
One reporter asked if he planned to propose, to which the NFL star replied, "Wouldn't you like to know," as he smiled at the camera.
Kelce was also asked more questions about what the couple, who started dating in the summer of 2023, likes to do together.
"Oh, she's quite the cook," he replied. "I'm a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade Pop Tarts are unbelievable," he shared.
He also gushed about his lady, stating, "I better hold up my end of the bargain. She's up there being the superstar that she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off. I better match that energy for sure."
- Travis Kelce Is 'Fully Committed' to His Relationship With Taylor Swift: 'They Cannot Wait to Spend the Rest of Their Lives Together'
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Will Get Engaged on Their 1-Year Anniversary in July,' Claims Insider
- Travis Kelce Asked About Proposing to Girlfriend Taylor Swift as Rumors Swirl
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Prior to Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, going to the 2025 Super Bowl, the "Dress" songstress was seen cheering on her man as they won against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship in late January.
After the Chiefs won, she was spotted on the field at Arrowhead Stadium as they both appeared to say "I love you" to each other.
It's not yet known if Swift will attend the big game on Sunday, February 9, but she managed to make it last year, flying from Japan to the U.S. in a short amount of time.
Kelce's comments come just one day after Swift attended the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2 in L.A. Though Kelce wasn't by her side, the Grammy winner appeared to give a subtle nod to him by wearing all red and wearing a "T" thigh-chain.
Before attending the shindig, Swift appeared to "like" a photo of Kelce of him wearing a yellow tracksuit while stepping off the plane in New Orleans.
As OK! previously reported, the pair seem to be getting quite serious.
“After 21 months on the road and a year-and-a-half with Travis, Taylor is ready for this next chapter to begin with the love of her life,” a source dished about the pair.
The insider added that the duo have “got a lot to look forward to, and they couldn’t be more excited about it.”