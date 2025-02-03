Taylor Swift Stuns in Sparkly Short Red Dress at the 2025 Grammy Awards: Watch
Taylor Swift has officially arrived to the 2025 Grammy Awards!
The pop star, who is not performing at the show but presenting, wore a sparkly red dress to the carpet on Sunday, February 2.
While walking the red carpet, the "Dress" songstress was seen accepting a rose from a fan.
This year, the singer, 35, is up for six awards, including Album of the Year.
"Straight from The Tortured Poets Department, the Chairman will be reporting live from the #GRAMMYS," Swift's marketing team, Taylor Nation, wrote on social media prior to the awards show.
However, Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, won't be by her side, as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, is headed to the Super Bowl on February 9.
According to Page Six, the tight end, 35, has to practice with his team ahead of the big event in New Orleans.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In November 2024, the blonde babe became the first woman to be nominated for album of the year seven times.
Last year, the athlete, who wasn't in attendance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, bragged about his lady.
“She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books herself,” he gushed at the time. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware, too.”
He added, “Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life, and it’s been fun to gather the Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom and open them to the football world and sports world, and it’s been cool to just experience that.”
Kelce then brought home his third Super Bowl ring weeks later.
The two, who have been dating since the summer of 2023, have been going strong for almost two years.
“After 21 months on the road and a year-and-a-half with Travis, Taylor is ready for this next chapter to begin with the love of her life,” a source dished about the pair.
The insider added that the duo have “got a lot to look forward to, and they couldn’t be more excited about it.”