Taylor Swift Stuns in Sparkly Short Red Dress at the 2025 Grammy Awards: Watch

Taylor Swift wore a sparkly red dress to the 2025 Grammy Awards — watch!

Feb. 2 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift has officially arrived to the 2025 Grammy Awards!

The pop star, who is not performing at the show but presenting, wore a sparkly red dress to the carpet on Sunday, February 2.

While walking the red carpet, the "Dress" songstress was seen accepting a rose from a fan.

Taylor Swift stunned in a red dress to the awards show.

Taylor Swift arrived solo to the 2025 Grammy Awards.

This year, the singer, 35, is up for six awards, including Album of the Year.

"Straight from The Tortured Poets Department, the Chairman will be reporting live from the #GRAMMYS," Swift's marketing team, Taylor Nation, wrote on social media prior to the awards show.

However, Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, won't be by her side, as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, is headed to the Super Bowl on February 9.

According to Page Six, the tight end, 35, has to practice with his team ahead of the big event in New Orleans.

Travis Kelce is playing in the Super Bowl on February 9.

In November 2024, the blonde babe became the first woman to be nominated for album of the year seven times.

Last year, the athlete, who wasn't in attendance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, bragged about his lady.

Taylor Swift is presenting at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

“She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books herself,” he gushed at the time. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware, too.”

He added, “Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life, and it’s been fun to gather the Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom and open them to the football world and sports world, and it’s been cool to just experience that.”

Taylor Swift is up for six awards this year.

Kelce then brought home his third Super Bowl ring weeks later.

The two, who have been dating since the summer of 2023, have been going strong for almost two years.

“After 21 months on the road and a year-and-a-half with Travis, Taylor is ready for this next chapter to begin with the love of her life,” a source dished about the pair.

The insider added that the duo have “got a lot to look forward to, and they couldn’t be more excited about it.”

