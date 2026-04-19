Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer's New Ballet Show Mauled as 'Shameless Cash-In' Tied to the Recent Timothée Chalamet Scandal

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Source: MEGA, @kamnsaunders /Instagram Kameron Saunders worked as a backup dancer for Taylor Swift and Chappell Roan.

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A source familiar with the production said: "There is a growing perception that this piece has been positioned to capitalize on the wider attention generated by the Timothée Chalamet controversy. Whether intentional or not, the timing has raised eyebrows, and some feel it leans too heavily into that cultural moment without offering enough substance of its own." They added: "What has disappointed many is that the work promises a deep, introspective exploration of identity and societal pressure, but in reality the execution feels disjointed and underdeveloped. Critics have absolutely mauled it, and the opening moments of the work in particular have been singled out as awkward and overly self-serious, with elements that do not land in the way they were clearly intended."

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Source: MEGA Critics have taken aim at the structure of the ballet.

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Critics have taken aim at the structure of the ballet, which unfolds across three acts charting a journey from individuality to conformity. One insider said: "Critics and dance experts are saying first section offers glimpses of something more traditional and engaging, but it quickly gives way to sequences that feel repetitive and lacking in choreographic imagination. By the time the final act arrives, there is a sense that the creative direction has lost momentum entirely."

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Another source added: 'There is a broader hatred and snobbery within the ballet community about the line between innovation and opportunism. When high-profile names or cultural moments are brought into the mix, it can generate attention, but it also raises questions about artistic integrity. There's the feeling Saunders' work was shamelessly put on as he's a 'celebrity' backup dancer, and it was allowed to generate headlines – whether negative or positive – about the ballet world to capitalize on interest in it after the Chalamet controversy." Saunders, who has previously created work for the Joffrey Ballet, has not publicly responded to the criticism. But those close to the production suggest the reaction has been more intense than anticipated. One source said: "There was an expectation that the piece might divide opinion, but the strength of the response has taken some by surprise. It has quickly become one of the most talked-about – and contested – premieres of the year."

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Source: @kamnsaunders /Instagram Kameron Saunders previously created work for the Joffrey Ballet.

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The controversy involving Chalamet, 30, erupted in February after he made dismissive comments about ballet and opera during a CNN and Variety Town Hall at the University of Texas at Austin. While discussing the future of cinema with Matthew McConaughey, Chalamet compared the health of the film industry to classical performing arts. He stated: "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive,' even though like no one cares about this anymore."

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet was ripped apart for his comments.