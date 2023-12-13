Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Kiss on the Lips in New Photo From PDA-Packed Christmas Bar Outing: See the Steamy Snap
It definitely wasn't their "Last Kiss."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce puckered up for a steamy smooch while enjoying themselves at a post-game holiday celebration on Sunday night, December 10.
A newly released photo showed the couple adorably kissing each other on the lips at Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar in Kansas City, Mo., after the Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills earlier in the evening.
Swift and Kelce seemed overly in love, as the tight end secured his arm around the pop star while she lifted her head up toward him to lock lips with her handsome man.
The blonde beauty held what looked like a glass of wine in one hand as her other arm was around Kelce's waist.
The lovebirds posed for multiple photos with fans and friends throughout the evening, sporting the same outfits they wore while departing Arrowhead Stadium together after Sunday's game.
Swift donned an all-black ensemble consisting of a long-sleeve top, mini skirt, tights and over-the-knee boots after ditching her vintage Chiefs sweater at some point between leaving the VIP suite she watched the game from and reuniting with Kelce to exit the venue.
Kelce, on the other hand, channeled Evermore vibes in a green and brown flannel with a sherpa collar, khaki-colored pants and a green beanie.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The PDA-packed outing came just days before Swift's 34th birthday on Wednesday, December 13.
Fans can't wait to find out how Kelce will celebrate his girlfriend's special day — though rumor has it the NFL athlete, also 34, has a huge party in the works to show Swift how much she means to him.
"Money is not an object," a source spilled, noting Kelce "wants to throw the best party possible" with the "Love Story" singer's "close friends" surrounding Swift as she rings in her new age. The soirée is reportedly set to take place in New York City.
"He’s arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends," a second insider previously dished, admitting there could even be a chance Kelce pops the big question.
"There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose — that’s what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!" the confidante confessed of the couple, who went public with their relationship in September after the "All Too Well" vocalist attended Kelce's game for the very first time.