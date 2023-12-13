OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Taylor Swift
OK LogoCOUPLES

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Kiss on the Lips in New Photo From PDA-Packed Christmas Bar Outing: See the Steamy Snap

taylor swift travis kelce kiss lips christmas photo
Source: @TSWIFTLA/X
By:

Dec. 13 2023, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

It definitely wasn't their "Last Kiss."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce puckered up for a steamy smooch while enjoying themselves at a post-game holiday celebration on Sunday night, December 10.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce kiss lips christmas photo
Source: @perfectlyfine89/X

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce packed on the PDA at a holiday bar in Kansas City, Mo.

A newly released photo showed the couple adorably kissing each other on the lips at Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar in Kansas City, Mo., after the Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills earlier in the evening.

Swift and Kelce seemed overly in love, as the tight end secured his arm around the pop star while she lifted her head up toward him to lock lips with her handsome man.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce kiss lips christmas photo
Source: @perfectlyfine89/X

The couple headed to the festive bar after the Kansas City Chiefs' tough loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The blonde beauty held what looked like a glass of wine in one hand as her other arm was around Kelce's waist.

The lovebirds posed for multiple photos with fans and friends throughout the evening, sporting the same outfits they wore while departing Arrowhead Stadium together after Sunday's game.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce kiss lips christmas photo
Source: @SWIFFERUPDATES/X

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first went public with their relationship in September.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Swift donned an all-black ensemble consisting of a long-sleeve top, mini skirt, tights and over-the-knee boots after ditching her vintage Chiefs sweater at some point between leaving the VIP suite she watched the game from and reuniting with Kelce to exit the venue.

Kelce, on the other hand, channeled Evermore vibes in a green and brown flannel with a sherpa collar, khaki-colored pants and a green beanie.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

taylor swift travis kelce kiss lips christmas photo
Source: @chariah_/Instagram

Taylor Swift has attended six of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL games so far this season.

Article continues below advertisement

The PDA-packed outing came just days before Swift's 34th birthday on Wednesday, December 13.

Fans can't wait to find out how Kelce will celebrate his girlfriend's special day — though rumor has it the NFL athlete, also 34, has a huge party in the works to show Swift how much she means to him.

Source: OK!

"Money is not an object," a source spilled, noting Kelce "wants to throw the best party possible" with the "Love Story" singer's "close friends" surrounding Swift as she rings in her new age. The soirée is reportedly set to take place in New York City.

"He’s arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends," a second insider previously dished, admitting there could even be a chance Kelce pops the big question.

"There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose — that’s what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!" the confidante confessed of the couple, who went public with their relationship in September after the "All Too Well" vocalist attended Kelce's game for the very first time.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.