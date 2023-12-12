Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Could Get Married, His Friend Admits: 'They're So in Love'
One of Travis Kelce's friends truly believes that the athlete belongs with Taylor Swift.
Real estate agent Chetarah Jackson touched on the dynamic duo's relationship in a new interview that took place after the Kansas City Chiefs lost their Sunday, December 10, game at home.
"My boyfriend, Calvin Locke, owner of Grille 55 and Pure Soul and Seafood in Cleveland, Ohio, is Travis' friend and has known him since the 7th grade," she shared. "We were in the suite at the game, which was filled with family and friends."
"Taylor is an absolute sweetheart," Jackson gushed. "She is very down-to-earth and kind."
"Taylor and Travis are so in love," she continued before dropping a bombshell. "It was so cute seeing them together, and I can see them getting married."
Jackson has also spent some time letting loose with the couple, as she was at the Kansas City pop-up Christmas bar the singer and Kelce, 34, both went to for an after-party.
"We had an amazing time," she shared. "Patrick Mahomes was also there. He was nice and took a picture for my nephew."
Jackson shared a few selfies from the bash on Instagram, even posing with the couple in the decorative space while they enjoyed festive drinks.
On Wednesday, December 13, the lovebirds will be in a jolly mood once again to celebrate the Grammy winner turning 34.
As OK! reported, a source claimed the tight end "wants to throw the best party possible" for the the songwriter, with the insider adding that "money is not an object" when it comes to curating the perfect bash.
Another insider believes a shindig could be a decoy for an even more intimate night: "There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose — that’s what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!"
While her special day is sure to be a blast, a separate insider noted the blonde beauty is just "excited to spend quality time with Travis doing all those homey things, like baking cookies, having candlelit dinners and hanging out and watching TV" — things that are now possible since she has several weeks off from her global tour.
"Taylor and Travis haven’t spent long stretches together before, so this is going to be a test," the source pointed out of the pair, who started dating sometime over the summer. "They’ll get to discover each other’s weird little habits. They’re going into it with a positive attitude. They think it’ll be fun."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Jackson.