Taylor Swift and Boyfriend Travis Kelce Brush Off Chiefs' Loss at Christmas-Themed Kansas City Bar: Photos
It seems Taylor Swift has swapped out her "Christmas Tree Farm" for a Christmas-themed bar!
On Sunday, December 10, the 33-year-old was spotted at the Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar in Kansas City, Mo., with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce — whom she adorably smothered with a sweet kiss on the cheek.
The couple headed to the establishment after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills earlier in the evening.
In photos shared to social media, Swift and Kelce could be seen posing with fans in the same outfits they left Arrowhead Stadium in — with the blonde beauty ditching her vintage Chiefs sweater for an all-black ensemble of knee-high boots, tights, a mini skirt, a tight long-sleeved top and a long winter coat, while the tight end wore a green and tan sherpa collar flannel with khaki-colored pants and a green beanie.
Kelce and his girlfriend seemed to be in good spirits despite his team being defeated for the second weekend in a row.
The couple was notably also seen at the festive bar last week, when Chiefs lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-19.
Internet personality Jaysee Lopez was among one of the lucky fans to snag a snap with Swift herself — and was even more fortunate to get to chill with her and Kelce's family in a VIP suite during the game.
"@chiefs @buffalobills in KC hanging out with the Kelce family and ready to watch a great game!" Lopez wrote in a video shared to Instagram.
Moments later, he declared he was "officially a Swiftee now," in the caption of a post, alongside an iconic selfie of him and the "Love Story" singer at the sporting event.
Lopez's day kept getting better and better, as his night ended with a full-body photo of himself with Kelce at the Christmas-themed bar.
"Can’t stress enough how much respect I have for @killatrav watching this guy on and off the field has been a real blessing," Lopez captioned the photo. "The fact he is so patient and kind with his time not just with me, but every person I have ever seen him interact with is insane! Never not smiling, never not kind, and never not a rock star! Keep being great family. Extremely proud to be able to call you my friend. ❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."
Ansley Jewel Hunt was another individual living out every fan's dream, as she shared a photo to her Instagram Story of her and Swift at the nighttime venue while confirming it was in fact the second time the two had taken a picture!
"If Tay insists you take an updated photo together, you take the photo. Adios, KC. Always a good time," she wrote alongside a photo of her and Swift — who casually posed with a cocktail in her hand.