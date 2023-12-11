Taylor Swift and Boyfriend Travis Kelce Brush Off Chiefs' Loss at Christmas-Themed Kansas City Bar: Photos

"Can’t stress enough how much respect I have for @killatrav watching this guy on and off the field has been a real blessing," Lopez captioned the photo. "The fact he is so patient and kind with his time not just with me, but every person I have ever seen him interact with is insane! Never not smiling, never not kind, and never not a rock star! Keep being great family. Extremely proud to be able to call you my friend. ❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

Ansley Jewel Hunt was another individual living out every fan's dream, as she shared a photo to her Instagram Story of her and Swift at the nighttime venue while confirming it was in fact the second time the two had taken a picture!

"If Tay insists you take an updated photo together, you take the photo. Adios, KC. Always a good time," she wrote alongside a photo of her and Swift — who casually posed with a cocktail in her hand.