Travis Kelce Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Girlfriend Taylor Swift on Her 34th Birthday, Credits Her Fame for Recent Spike in Merch Sales

By:

Dec. 13 2023, Published 10:17 a.m. ET

Fans have eagerly been waiting for Travis Kelce to say something sweet about his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on her 34th birthday, which falls on Wednesday, December 13.

During the Wednesday episode of his "New Heights" podcast, the football star, 34, discussed why his merch has skyrocketed in the past few months.

Jason Kelce told his little brother that they have the top two bestselling NFL jerseys across the pond.

“A lot of Swifties over there in the U.K.,” the 36-year-old claimed, to which Travis added, “It’s the only reasonable solution to all of this.”

Travis Kelce gave a shout-out to Taylor Swift on his podcast.

Jason joked that the only reason they have been purchasing items is because “they’re like, ‘I heard this Kelce guy dates Taylor Swift,'” leading them to accidentally purchase an Eagles jersey.

Travis then said maybe they love Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce.

“Shout-out to Taylor, shout-out to Kylie,” he continued. “Thank you, guys.”

Taylor Swift recently gushed over her man in a recent interview.

As OK! previously reported, Travis "wants to throw the best party possible" for the singer, an insider claimed, adding that "money is not an object" and he wants the musical artist's "close friends" around to ring in the big day.

Taylor Swift's birthday is on December 13.

The athlete, who made headlines for his relationship with Swift in September, has "arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends," a different source told Life & Style.

Additionally, an insider claimed there's a possibility Travis could take things a step further.

"There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose — that’s what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!" they added.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hung out in Kansas City in mid-December.

After spending time with her man in Kansas City, Mo., over the weekend — the two were spotted at a Christmas-themed bar with his family and friends — the Grammy winner has returned to the Big Apple. On December 12, she kicked off the festivities by going to dinner with Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry.

Ever since the two debuted their romance, they haven't been shy about packing on the PDA.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift told Time magazine. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

