'Money Is No Object': Travis Kelce 'Wants to Throw the Best Party Possible' for Taylor Swift's 34th Birthday
Travis Kelce is pulling out all of the stops for his girlfriend Taylor Swift's on Wednesday, December 13.
According to an insider, the football star, 34, "wants to throw the best party possible" for the singer, adding that "money is not an object" and he wants the musical artist's "close friends" around to ring in the big day.
A second source claimed the NFL star will throw the bash in New York City.
As OK! previously reported, the pair, who made headlines for their romance in September, Kelce has something special up his sleeve for his lady.
"He’s arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends," a different source told Life & Style.
The insider claimed Kelce could even get down on his knee.
"There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose — that’s what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!" they added.
After being named TIME's Person of the Year, the blonde beauty clarified her dating timeline with Kelce.
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---," she shared of when Kelce mentioned her on a summer episode of "New Heights."
"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she said, referring to her September 24 appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."
When the "Cruel Summer" songstress dated Joe Alwyn for nearly six years, they were never seen out and about, but this time around, she wants to be more open with her romance.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she said. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."
"Over the years, I’ve learned I don’t have the time or bandwidth to get pressed about things that don’t matter. Yes, if I go out to dinner, there’s going to be a whole chaotic situation outside the restaurant. But I still want to go to dinner with my friends," she added. "Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years — I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago."
