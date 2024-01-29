Taylor Swift Celebrates Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Win With His Parents and Brother Jason: See the Sweet Photos
Never in our "Wildest Dreams" did we picture Taylor Swift storming the field after an NFL conference championship.
On Sunday, January 30, the pop sensation joined her boyfriend Travis Kelce's parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, as well as his older brother, Jason, as the family found the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on the field after their huge Super Bowl-sealing win against the Baltimore Ravens.
Taylor was seen watching the game from a private suite at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., with BFFs Brittany Mahomes, Keleigh Sperry (wife of Miles Teller) and Cara Delevingne — though she made sure to soak in the victorious moment with Travis' loved ones after the game.
In photos shared to Keleigh's Instagram Story, the "Love Story" singer can be seen with a wide smile spread across her face, as she posed with Ed, Donna and Jason in the VIP area.
Keleigh also uploaded a snap of her, Taylor, Cara, Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, and another gal pal striking a pose in front of a TV inside the suite.
At one point, Taylor even adorably sported Travis' AFC championship hat, as she held onto a glass of champagne while taking a picture with Keleigh.
Following the big win, the 12-time Grammy winner kept close to Donna and Ed as they were escorted by loads of security onto the field.
Once on the field, Taylor quickly found Travis and embraced him with a huge hug and tons of kisses while he asked her: "How about that one?!"
"What's up, sweetie?" Travis could be heard asking his girlfriend in several viral videos shared to social media, as Taylor replied, "I can't believe you did that."
Travis was certainly a key force driving the Chiefs to victory with 11 catches, 116 yards and by scoring the first touchdown of the game.
It will be a busy next few weeks for the couple, as Taylor is set to make an appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, February 4, before heading back on tour with performances scheduled in Tokyo from Wednesday, February 7, through Saturday, February 10.
Travis, on the other hand, has next weekend off ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, causing many to wonder if he will accompany his lady at the awards show.
In case you were worried — Swifties have already calculated several scenarios in which Taylor does make it to her boyfriend's big game in Las Vegas, with the help of her handy private jet, of course, though nothing has been confirmed.