J.J. Watt Applauds Taylor Swift's 'Extreme Support' of Boyfriend Travis Kelce at NFL Games: 'It's a Beautiful Thing'

"I think it's great for the sport, and I think that anybody who's complaining about it just wants to be upset," the 34-year-old admits. "There's plenty of times and situations where we show all sorts of celebrities at games and nobody ever complains about that. So I don't really understand why people want to make such a big deal about this. I think it's great."

Watt continues: "She's being extremely supportive of her significant other and she's clearly into it. She's clearly excited about it, and she's also brought along millions and millions of fans who are now also excited about it and who are now also interested and invested in the sport. I don't see any downside to that whatsoever. It is growing the game, and I think it's a beautiful thing. So, it doesn't bother me at all."