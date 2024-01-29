J.J. Watt Applauds Taylor Swift's 'Extreme Support' of Boyfriend Travis Kelce at NFL Games: 'It's a Beautiful Thing'
As a doting dad and loving husband, J.J. Watt sees nothing wrong with Taylor Swift's unwavering support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at his football games this season.
The former defensive end shares his opinion on backlash the NFL has received amid Swift and Kelce's budding romance during an exclusive chat with OK! ahead of his Super Bowl 2024 giveaway with Dawn, America's #1 dish brand. (Fans can enter at JJWashParty.com.)
"I think it's great for the sport, and I think that anybody who's complaining about it just wants to be upset," the 34-year-old admits. "There's plenty of times and situations where we show all sorts of celebrities at games and nobody ever complains about that. So I don't really understand why people want to make such a big deal about this. I think it's great."
Watt continues: "She's being extremely supportive of her significant other and she's clearly into it. She's clearly excited about it, and she's also brought along millions and millions of fans who are now also excited about it and who are now also interested and invested in the sport. I don't see any downside to that whatsoever. It is growing the game, and I think it's a beautiful thing. So, it doesn't bother me at all."
Fans of the 12-time Grammy winner have been lucky enough to see Swift at some extra games this season, as Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs fought for a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.
And while the Chiefs have made it to the big game — and Watt personally loves seeing the "Love Story" singer on his screen — he isn't confident in the reigning Super Bowl champs when it comes to who he thinks will come out the overall winner of the big game.
"The [Baltimore] Ravens handled my [Houston Texans], unfortunately. They're looking very good. So, the Ravens," Watt decides when asked who he predicts will win Super Bowl LVII prior to the Chiefs victory against the Ravens on Sunday, January 28.
The real winner, however, is whoever's name gets drawn in his sweepstakes with Dawn, as one lucky contestant will get to bring nine other guests of their choice for an all-expenses paid trip to visit Watt in Arizona, where they'll watch a big game or show and let one of football's toughest players tackle the mess of all of their dishes.
"I'm good to watch the dishes," Watt explains, noting he's "gotten much better" since welcoming his son Koa, 1, with his wife, Kealia, 31. "I do 'em all day every day, so I'm ready."
At home, J.J. shares dish duty with his wife, insisting it's "truly 50/50 and we're pretty proud of that."
"We do split it up pretty well. My wife went on a little vacation, a little girls' trip, last weekend in the Bahamas. So it was me and Koa for four days straight," the former Houston Texans star details, admitting he was "very proud" to have her come home to zero dishes left in the sink. "We're pretty good about splitting the responsibility."
"Rule No. 1 — when the wife comes home from the trip, make sure the house is spotless and everything is good because nobody wants to come home and have to [clean up after you]," J.J. sweetly advises other spouses.