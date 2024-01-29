OK Magazine
Taylor Swift Kisses Boyfriend Travis Kelce After He Wins AFC Championship: Watch

Source: @NFL/X
By:

Jan. 28 2024, Published 8:05 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift stormed the field after Travis Kelce won the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 28.

In a new video clip, posted to X, the pop star, 34, hugged the athlete, 34, as they shared a sweet kiss around his family and friends.

During the recent game, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, and now the former team will be heading to the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, in Las Vegas.

Kelce was surrounded by his father, Ed Kelce, and mom, Donna Kelce, and brother, Jason Kelce.

Source: @NFL/X

The pop star kissed Travis Kelce at the game.

Days before the big game, Travis spoke about how his life has changed since dating the singer.

"I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all, and the biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building," he told reporters on Friday, January 26.

"You hear the media throughout the year if we’re not having success, you know, maybe throw it out there that I wasn't focused or that the team isn’t focused on certain things, and if you're in this building, you know exactly what’s going on," he added. "So, you gotta compartmentalize what you're hearing and make sure that you're staying on task, and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception."

Source: @NFL/X

Travis Kelce's team is going to the Super Bowl.

The duo, who started dating during the summer of 2023, have been going strong, and Taylor is frequently seen at her man's games.

As OK! previously reported, Ed spoke about his son's romance and what happened when he interacted with the musician for the first time.

Source: mega

Taylor Swift stormed the field on Sunday, January 28.

“I met Taylor at Travis’ house. When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he’s not there because he’s sequestered with the team,” Ed said during a Friday, January 26, appearance on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan radio show in Cleveland, Ohio. “Everyone meets at the house and they have a shuttle that comes [to] pick everyone up and take them to the game. At any given home game, you could end up with 20 people there.”

Source: mega

Taylor Swift frequently attends her boyfriend's games.

“Taylor walks in with a security guy, and I look at her, and I say [to my girlfriend], ‘Oh my God, I know this kid, but I don’t know what her name is. Jeez, you know, like a real idiot,’” Ed continued of the awkward moment. “And [my girlfriend] says, ‘You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.’”

