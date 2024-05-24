Bad Blood? Billie Eilish Calls 3-Hour Shows 'Psychotic' as Fans Believe She's Shading Taylor Swift and Beyoncé
Did Billie Eilish just start a fight? Fans are convinced the singer, 22, she threw shade at Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s respective Eras and Renaissance tours in a new clip that went viral on Thursday, May 23.
In the clip, Eilish said her fans don't want her "doing a three-hour show" as it's "literally psychotic."
“Nobody wants that,” Eilish said. “You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan. Even my favorite artists, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours. That’s far too long.”
Social media users called out the "bad guy" songstress for her comments. "Millions of people seem to want that but ok,” while another added, “It’s weird saying that when all of the shows were sold out and even made into a movie that ppl bought tickets to also see so saying ‘nobody wants that’ is an actual lie.”
However, people pointed out that Eilish previously gushed about the two superstars while chatting with the Los Angeles Times in 2023.
“I find it really hard to play stadium,” Eilish said. Beyoncé and Taylor [Swift] are untouchable superstars; the fact that they can put on a show that long, and it’s filled with so many incredible moments, is really amazing. I don’t want anyone to think I’m ungrateful about playing stadiums, but when you go to one, there’s nothing in you that things the artist knows you’re there. I want the crowd to know that I am seeing them with my own eyes.”
As OK! previously reported, Eilish received backlash in March when she shaded artists who put out countless album variants, explaining that doing do is "wasteful" and greedy.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Eilish later clarified her remarks via her Instagram Stories.
“Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that Billboard article,” she wrote at the time.
“I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide system issues [and] when it comes to variants, so many artists release them — including ME! which I clearly state in the article," she stated.
Swift, 34, never replied to the incident.