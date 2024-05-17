Taylor Swift Accused of Shading Billie Eilish by Debuting New Album Variants on the Same Day 'Bad Guy' Singer Releases New Music
Are Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish feuding?
In late March, the Oscar winner shaded artists who put out countless album variants, explaining that doing do is "wasteful" and greedy.
Since Swift, 34, is known to do that with her music, fans believed Eilish, 22, was targeting the blonde beauty — though she never identified anyone by name.
While the situation died down, it resurfaced on Thursday, May 16, as the Cats star announced that the following day, she would be releasing three new editions of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, with each one featuring a different voice draft of when she was first writing the tunes.
Social media users were quick to notice that the release day coincides with the debut of Eilish's new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.
Some felt Swift's move was made to take a jab at Eilish, claiming that releasing a new version of the album means it could prevent Eilish's from climbing the charts.
"Love how billie said she’d wait till Ariana [Grande] released Eternal Sunshine to release her album & here’s taylor mass releasing to block billie...mind u she just released an album with 31 tracks...just greedy," one person wrote on X, the platform formerly named Twitter.
"The same day as billie’s release……. and y'all swear that taylor is a girl’s girl," another said of the situation.
- Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Spotted Chatting With Several Blonde Women at Cannes Film Festival as Pop Star Spends Time With Boyfriend Travis Kelce in Italy
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Look Happily 'in Love' as Couple Enjoys Romantic Candelit Dinner Date in Lake Como
- Kim Kardashian 'Unbothered' by Taylor Swift Diss Track and Tom Brady Roast Booing: 'She Truly Doesn't Care'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Others defended both of the stars, claiming diehard fans were just trying to stir up drama.
"I think it’s very unnecessary to turn these 2 women simply promoting their freshly new albums into an imaginary beef… like look at me in the eyes and swear to me that u think that taylor hates billie and it’s promoting her album for the sake of ruining billie’s career…" one person expressed, while another noted, "People seem to forget that Taylor Swift is one of the first [people] who showed love and [uplifted] Billie when [she was] still new to the industry."
Eilish has also shot down claims that her comments about album variants were aimed at the "Karma" songwriter.
"Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what i said in that Billboard article. I wasn't singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them — including ME ! which i clearly state in the article," she said. "The climate crisis is now and it's about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better."