On the Rocks? Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Has Been 'Burning a Hole Through His Credit Cards': 'He Feels She’s Taking Advantage'
Could there be trouble in Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage?
According to insiders close to the couple, the rapper, 46, and the architect, 28, are currently "taking time apart" after going through a rough patch in their romance.
"There's been trouble brewing between them," the source spilled about West and Censori, the latter of whom reportedly has a "spending problem."
"She’s been burning a hole through his credit cards and using cash to buy jewelry and designer bags," the insider alleged. "He feels like she’s taking advantage of his generosity."
Now that the cracks have shown in their union, people in her inner circle are hoping the model can "see what a control freak he is."
Per friends of the couple, Censori's recent excursion to visit family in Melbourne, Australia, and the fashion designer's trip to Dubai "doesn’t bode well" for the relationship.
"Kanye’s been focusing on his kids [North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 ] and pushing Bianca away. Kanye is hot and cold, and he’s gone cold on Bianca," the insider alleged, referring to his children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
As OK! previously reported, this has not been the first sign of trouble between the two. "Those close to him believed they had split, but she arrived in Dubai a few days ago and it’s been on with them ever since," a separate source claimed.
"He told her if she didn’t come to Dubai, then they were done," the insider explained of the "ultimatum" West gave his new wife, whom he wed in December 2022.
Despite the duo not yet calling it quits on their relationship, Censori's loved ones have noticed a negative change in her since she became a wife. "Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision," the source said.
"He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye," the insider added.
According to sources, West "has been a lot happier and more focused with her around," but the dynamic between the two has seemingly “taken its toll on her a bit with everyone having their opinion.”
