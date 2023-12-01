Taylor Swift's Friend Hints 'Anti-Hero' Remix May Have Dissed Joe Alwyn After Jack Antonoff Dropped Breakup Timeline Bombshell
Did Keleigh Teller just confirm fans' suspicions?
The close friend of Taylor Swift and wife of actor Miles Teller recently "liked" a video on TikTok which speculated a line in the “Anti-Hero (feat. Bleachers)” remix may have been a direct diss at Joe Alwyn.
The clip showed the creator bopping along to the song with the words, “Waiting for everyone to remember this Joe diss track on the AH bleachers remix. He dropped the ‘You’re Losing Me’ date to tell us just how long he was hurting our girl.” The comment referenced producer Jack Anonoff’s recent upload, which left fans thinking Swift and Alwyn’s relationship had been on the rocks since 2021.
In the remix, Antonoff sings, “Sometimes, I feel like everyone is just an art bro, lately. And I just judge them on a hill / Too hurt to hang out, talking s--- about your famous baby / Pierced through the heart of '90s guilt / Maybe I’m the problem, it’s me.”
The lyrics seemingly pointed to the “famous baby” being the pop sensation, 33, while “pierced through the heart of '90s guilt” may reference Joe, 32, since he was born in 1991.
As OK! previously reported, Antonoff’s post from Wednesday, November 29, referenced the release of the breakup ballad “You’re Losing Me,” which many people thought to be about the Conversations With Friends actor.
“'You’re Losing Me’ is out today. A very special track from the Midnights sessions that’s finally streaming! Written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after Taylor ate these raisins,” he penned alongside an image of Swift in a sweater as she ate the snack in her kitchen.
Despite Alwyn and Swift’s split being revealed in April 2023, the heartbreaking song was supposedly made over a year before, which left many to speculate the former couple had called it quits much sooner.
“Taylor knew her and Joe were over all the way in 2021,” one user wrote, while a second said, “Taylor talking s--- about Joe while they were together.”
“Jack confirming ‘You’re Losing Me’ was written in 2021 rewrites so much Taylor and Joe history. Never getting over this breakup, sorry not sorry,” a third person penned, as a fourth noted, “So she felt this way for years.”
The song itself has some devastating lyrics, where Swift weighed “throw[ing] out everything we built or keep[ing] it” and claimed the mystery man “might have just dealt the final blow.”
“I glared at you with storms in my eyes / How can you say that you love someone you can’t tell is dying? / I sent you signals and bit my nails down to the quick / My face was gray, but you wouldn’t admit that we were sick,” she sings.
In the bridge of the song, Swift wrote she “wouldn’t marry [herself] either” because she is a “pathological people pleaser who only wanted” her beau “to see [her].”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The chorus also says, “I’m fading thinking / Do something, babe, say something / Lose something, babe, risk something / Choose something, babe, I got nothing to believe, unless you’re choosing me.”