Unlikely Allies: Ivanka Trump Places a 'High Value' on Kim Kardashian's Personal and Legal Advice

Though Donald Trump recently called Kim Kardashian "the world's most overrated celebrity," it seems like his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, has found an alliance with the reality star — and apparently trusts her implicitly.

"Ivanka doesn't have an extensive circle of friends, especially close girlfriends with a deep understanding of the law like Kim does. This is why she places a high value on Kim's advice, both on a personal and legal level," a source exclusively tells OK! about their bond.