Unlikely Allies: Ivanka Trump Places a 'High Value' on Kim Kardashian's Personal and Legal Advice
Though Donald Trump recently called Kim Kardashian "the world's most overrated celebrity," it seems like his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, has found an alliance with the reality star — and apparently trusts her implicitly.
"Ivanka doesn't have an extensive circle of friends, especially close girlfriends with a deep understanding of the law like Kim does. This is why she places a high value on Kim's advice, both on a personal and legal level," a source exclusively tells OK! about their bond.
The blonde beauty, 42, has been in the spotlight as of late, as she had to testify at her father's civil fraud trial in New York. (The former president, 77, is being accused of inflating his assets in order to do business and get loans.)
Since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 43, is known for her legal advocacy work in recent years, she is someone Ivanka can trust when it comes to legal matters.
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka was spotted attending Kim's birthday party in October.
"So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn't have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends," the businesswoman wrote in the caption. "Thank you for all the birthday love and Kourt [Kardashian] I'm jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic."
Though it might have surprised some to see the duo together, they've been close for a long time, another source told Us Weekly.
“Kim and Ivanka have been friends for years and have hung out on a number of occasions,” a source revealed. “They initially bonded nearly a decade ago at the Met Gala over motherhood and being new moms. But they continued to connect numerous times over the years.”
Kim and Ivanka also have a “mutual passion” for criminal justice reform.
“It’s something they’ve both dedicated a lot of their time towards and has helped strengthen their friendship even further,” the insider shared.
While Ivanka may be on good terms with Kim, Donald isn't too pleased with the Hulu star, especially after Chief Washington Correspondent for ABC News Jonathan Karl wrote about an incident with him and Kim in his new book, Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party.
"Failed ABC Fake News reporter Jonathan Karl just wrote another bad book. He works sooo hard, but has sooo little talent - Some people have it, and some people don't. In the 'book' he has the World's most overrated celebrity, Kim Kardashian, supposedly telling me that she 'would leverage her celebrity to get football stars to come to the White House,' if I would commute the sentences of various prisoners. This story is Fake News in that she would be the last person I asked to get football players," Trump wrote on Truth Social in mid-November.
"I did help with prisoner commutation, but only if deserving, and much more so for Kanye West than for Kim, who probably voted for Crooked Joe Biden, and look at the mess our Country is in now. Many other false stories in Karl's very boring book, but nothing worth mentioning!" Trump added.