Taylor Swift Has 'Made an Effort' to Get to Know the Other WAGs Amid Travis Kelce Romance: ‘They’re All Besties With Her’
Karma is fellow WAGs on the Chiefs!
Taylor Swift's newfound friendships with other wives and girlfriends of Kansas City Chiefs players have proven she's the ultimate girl's girl.
In fact, the WAGs (wives and girlfriends of high-profile sportsmen and women) themselves are "pleasantly surprised by how down-to-earth Taylor is," a source recently spilled to a news publication after months of bonding between the "Love Story" singer and other supportive partners of the Chiefs Kingdom.
"She’s really made an effort to get to know them, which they appreciate," the insider noted of Swift, who has previously been praised by many for her sweet and whole-hearted demeanor.
"The players’ wives were kind of starstruck at first, but now they’re all besties with her, especially Brittany Mahomes," the confidante confessed regarding the 12-time Grammy winner's tight-knit friendship with the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The source concluded: "It’s like Taylor was born to be a football wife."
Taylor and Brittany's close bond has been put on full display numerous times this football season — with the two often photographed and at times seen on broadcasts cheering on their men from a private suite during several Chiefs games since the "Enchanted" hitmaker first stepped out to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in September 2023.
The pop star was even kind enough to reportedly host a watch party for fellow Chiefs WAGs at her luxury New York City apartment in November of last year, when their boyfriends and husbands took on the Miami Dolphins in Germany.
- Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Rumored Disapproval of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance: 'Over the Moon'
- Taylor Swift Leaves Chiefs Game With Travis Kelce Before Paying to Empty 'Entire' Restaurant for Rumored Date Night
- Travis Kelce 'Shocked' by Taylor Swift's Lyric Change Despite Pop Star Giving Him a 'Clue' Beforehand
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Some of the ladies in attendance allegedly included Paige Buechele, the wife of Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buechele, and Lyndsay Bell, whose husband is tight end Blake Bell, as both women were photographed repping the team's merch while leaving Taylor's lavish home after the game.
Brittany was part of the get-together too, and joined the crew at Casa Cipriani for hours after the matchup. She additionally accompanied Taylor on a girls' night out with her star-studded friends Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner just one night prior.
While being pals with the "All Too Well" singer seems like a dream, it apparently comes with a price, as Brittany's admittedly noticed an increase in critics since her highly-publicized friendship with Taylor came to light.
"Recently there has been ALOT more rude a-- people on here, waaaay more than normal… I’m not she where y’all came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from… please," Brittany declared in a post shared to her Instagram Story at the end of last year.
In Touch spoke to a source about Taylor's new friendships.