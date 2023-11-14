Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Rumored Disapproval of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance: 'Over the Moon'
No "Bad Blood" here!
Gigi Hadid is thrilled to see her best friend Taylor Swift happy, despite what some people might have to say.
The supermodel clapped back at speculation she disapproved of the pop star's budding romance with Travis Kelce after a since-deleted post shared by Perez Hilton exposed Hadid's alleged feelings about the situation.
"One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis' games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]. She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon," an alleged source revealed to Us Weekly recently, though Hadid decided to put the rumors to rest and take matters into her own hands.
"Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period. ❤️🔥," the 28-year-old insisted after reports claimed Selena Gomez was also hesitant to fully invest in her BFF's new relationship — which has completely taken the world by storm ever since Swift first supported Kelce at one of his Kansas City Chiefs home games back in September.
"Selena is wary of the whole thing," a separate source recently claimed to Star of the "Lose You to Love Me" singer, noting she's simply being overprotective of her best friend’s precious heart. "Selena doesn’t want to be mean or negative, but she’s just not sure about Travis."
"Selena is Taylor’s best friend, so she brought up her concerns over dinner," the confidante confessed. "She wants to make sure Taylor is aware of how bonkers this all looks. She wants Taylor to see things from a different perspective and talk to her about how this romance started and where it could possibly go."
Regardless of how any of Swift's friends may feel about her relationship, the "End Game" singer is certainly beaming with joy over Kelce.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On Saturday night, November 11, Swift even changed the lyrics during part of her performance of "Karma" to: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."
Kelce was in the audience for night No. 2 of Swift's three sold-out shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last weekend, and completely covered his flushed face in shock when his girlfriend switched the lyrics up on him.
After the show, Swift sealed her fate with a kiss, running into Kelce's arms and planting a steamy smooch on his lips for the entire world to see.
During Argentina night one, Swift seemed to come "Clean" about just how strong her feelings are for the NFL tight end when she sang "Labyrinth" as one of her surprise songs.
The 33-year-old could hardly keep a smile off of her face as she softly sang the lyrics: "Uh oh, I'm falling in love. Oh no, I'm falling in love again."
As long as Swift stays happy, so will her girl gang and the rest of her worldwide army of supporters.