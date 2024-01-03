Travis Kelce Dishes on His 'Fun' New Year's Eve Celebration With Girlfriend Taylor Swift: 'It Was Cool'
Travis Kelce brought in 2024 in style!
On the Wednesday, January 3, episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed how he spent his New Year’s Eve with girlfriend Taylor Swift.
The conversation started with Jason asking his brother how it was to have their mother at his December 31, 2023 game.
“It was fun, yeah,” the 34-year-old replied, adding, “And then we all got to celebrate New Year’s together.”
“It was cool man, to have all the friends and family. I think I had over 50, 55, people come in for this one,” he noted, playing coy about the fact Taylor was one of the guests.
The star stated he had a “good New Year’s celebration.”
The football player continued to gush over the special night, making it clear he had a great time.
“I got to exchange presents with Mama Kelc. I can’t tell you what I got because some things are still being made for you,” he said of mom Donna Kelce. “That’s one of the gifts and it’s awesome. You’re gonna f------ love this gift.”
“It was cool to have mom in town to catch up on a little Christmas and the New Year. Bring the New Year in with her,” he concluded.
Following their loved-up New Year’s Eve, fans speculated the duo was making out at the party, as Taylor’s signature red lip seemed to disappear throughout the night.
For the occasion, the pop sensation wore a sparkling gold mini dress, while Travis sported a brown matching set and a “TK” chain. After a series of photos of the pair came out on social media, fans couldn’t help but poke fun at the duo for Taylor’s lack of red lipstick.
"It was so nice of her to share her lipstick with Travis," one user penned alongside a side-by-side of the “All Too Well” singer at the beginning and end of the night.
"Missing: Taylor’s lipstick. if found please return to Taylor Swift. suspect is Travis Kelce," another person wrote, while a third joked, "Was Travis eating her??" after one image showed the product smudged "all over her face."
As OK! previously reported, following Travis and Taylor’s exciting night, the pair spent New Year’s Day in their very own “Getaway Car.”
On Monday, January 1, Taylor was spotted looking a bit tired in the passenger seat of Kelce's $400,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost as the athlete cruised around Kansas City.