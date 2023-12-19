Taylor Swift Baked Travis Kelce 'Homemade Cinnamon Rolls' Ahead of Her First Appearance at His Game, Former NFL Star Bernie Kosar Spills
What can't Taylor Swift do?!
The pop star cooked up a delicious dessert for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, ahead of her very first appearance at one of his NFL games this season, former NFL star Bernie Kosar shared on the "Tobin and Leroy Show" podcast on Tuesday, December 19.
The 60-year-old recalled the time he pit-stopped at the two-time Super Bowl Champion's home for a quick bite to eat before watching Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24 — when Swift just so happened to attend her man's game for the first time, in turn confirming their relationship to the public.
Upon arrival at Kelce's home, Kosar was lucky enough to be graced with the "Love Story" singer's presence.
"Taylor is so nice," the retired professional quarterback admitted. "She comes in by herself, she’s so cool, she brings … she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal."
While Kosar is "trying to be vegan and gluten-free," he of course had to taste test Swift's drool-worthy treats.
The dad-of-four was able to hangout with Swift once again during a pre-game gathering on Saturday, October 22, before the Chiefs victoriously took on the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.
The pair even posed for photos together, which were later shared to a fan account highlighting the heartwarming interaction.
"Taylor with Bernie Kosar watching football before the Chiefs game yesterday," the Instagram user detailed alongside photos of Swift and the NFL alum.
While the snacks surely meant a lot to Kelce, true fans know it wasn't Swift's first time whipping up a batch of the tasty dessert.
In May 2020, the "All Too Well" hitmaker uploaded a picture of a tray of cinnamon rolls she had made at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When you’re proud of your buns so you post them on the internet," she captioned the photo, which featured a close-up shot of the rolls covered in a spread of glazed icing.
Swift has allowed her relationship to unfold in front of the public eye, which shocked some fans since she shielded her previous romances.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," the blonde beauty explained during an interview for TIME's 2023 Person of the Year. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."