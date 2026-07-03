Inside Taylor Swift's Family Life: Meet Her Parents and Younger Brother

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Taylor Swift's family has supported her from the start. While at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the "Blank Space" singer fought back tears as she honored her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and younger brother, Austin Swift, for helping her every step of the way. "It felt easy to work incredibly hard on this," said Taylor. "It felt easy to nurture something I loved so much, to watch callouses form on the tips of my tiny fingers and to become a constant observer of the human condition. People's feelings, passions, and motivations have always fascinated me, and it was easy to choose songwriting over everything else in my life." She said it "couldn't have been easy" for her parents and brother, praising their decision "to just pick up and move [their] entire family from Pennsylvania to relocate to Nashville so that [she] could hone [her] craft in the songwriting capital of the world." Taylor released her self-titled debut album in October 2006, and she is the richest female artist in the world with a $2 billion net worth as of June 2026. "This was not even remotely a temporary phase their tween daughter was going through, they uprooted their entire lives to move me to music city, and even though words are supposed to kind of be my thing, I'll never be able to express my gratitude to you guys for doing that for me," Taylor continued. Scroll down to learn more about Taylor's beloved family.

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Taylor Swift's Parents Married in 1988

Source: MEGA Scott and Andrea Swift have been married for 38 years.

Taylor's father, Scott, was a stockbroker who once served as vice president for Merrill Lynch, while her mother, Andrea, worked as a marketing manager. The couple tied the knot in Harris County, Tex., on February 20, 1988.

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Scott and Andrea Swift Share 2 Children

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift has one younger sibling.

Scott and Andrea welcomed their first child — Taylor — on December 13, 1989. In a 2009 interview with Rolling Stone, Taylor revealed the story behind her name. "My mom thought it was cool that if you got a business card that said 'Taylor' you wouldn't know if it was a guy or a girl," she shared, adding, "She wanted me to be a business person in a business world." They expanded their family with the birth of Austin on March 11, 1992, and the siblings grew up on a 15-acre Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania.

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Scott and Andrea Swift Have Faced Health Issues

Source: MEGA Both Scott and Andrea Swift were diagnosed with cancer.

Behind the scenes, Scott and Andrea faced health struggles that tested the family. In a 2015 Tumblr post, the "Wildest Dreams" singer revealed her mother had "got an important battle to fight," confirming the matriarch's cancer diagnosis. "For Christmas this year, I asked my mom that one of her gifts to me be her going to the doctor to get screened for any health issues, just to ease some worries of mine," she wrote, in part. "She agreed, and went in to get checked. There were no red flags and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to get me and my brother off her case about it." Taylor added, "The results came in, and I'm saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer. I'd like to keep the details of her condition and treatment plans private, but she wanted you to know." The billionaire singer confirmed Andrea's cancer had returned in 2019. The mom-of-two was also diagnosed with a brain tumor the following year. Scott, who also previously battled cancer, underwent quintuple bypass surgery in June 2025.

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Scott and Andrea Swift Have Supported Taylor's Career

Source: MEGA Their family relocated to Hendersonville.

In 2003, the Swift family moved to Nashville from Pennsylvania to support Taylor's career, though Scott and Andrea did not frame it that way at the time. "I knew I was the reason they were moving," the "Style" hitmaker told Self. "But they tried to put no pressure on me. They were like, 'Well, we need a change of scenery anyway,' and 'I love how friendly the people in Tennessee are.'" In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Andrea clarified she "never wanted to make that move about [Taylor] 'making it.'" "Because what a horrible thing if it hadn't happened, for her to carry that kind of guilt or pressure around," she added. But that same year they relocated, Taylor became the youngest person to sign with Sony/ATV Publishing. Twenty years after she released her first song, "Tim McGraw," she has officially become the richest female artist in the world.

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Taylor Swift's Younger Brother Is an Actor and Producer

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is two years older than Austin.

A film and acting graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Austin pursued a career as an actor and producer, inspired in part by Taylor's success. "Something I learned myself, and learned through watching her, is respect," he told Vanity Fair. "You just respect everyone's time, everyone that you're working with. They're all there, it's all their lives, and you need to put the work in to be worth that." Austin made his film debut in the 2016 thriller I.T. He has since starred in more films, including Live by Night and Braking for Whales. He has also made TV appearances while working as a producer. In 2022, he was nominated for the Video of the Year award at the American Country Music Awards for his work on Taylor's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)."

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Taylor Swift Shares a Close Bond With Austin

Source: MEGA Austin Swift has paid tribute to his sister in several social media posts.