Travis Kelce Praises Taylor Swift's Brother for Giving Him a Gift That Made Him 'Feel Like a Child'
Travis Kelce had a lot of compliments for Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Swift, on the Friday, December 29, episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's “New Heights” podcast.
Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, gave Austin, 31, the honor of “New Heights Holiday Stamp of the Week.”
“I was going to pick on Travis. I was going to say whoever wore the Santa suit,” Kylie, 31, said at the end of the episode when picking someone to give the coveted award to.
“That was Austin Swift,” Travis replied. “Well, it was Santa.”
Kylie commended Austin for wearing the Santa outfit to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Monday, December 25, as the Chiefs played the Las Vegas Raiders, but unfortunately lost the match.
“I respect a full commit," Kylie said, to which Travis replied: “It was a full commit. He killed it. He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag.”
Travis then revealed what Austin's gift was.
“[He] handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time … Little Giants,” Travis revealed.
As OK! previously reported, the pop star, 34, and her family, including Austin, her mom, Andrea Swift, and her dad, Scott Swift, were all spotted entering the stadium and hanging out with Travis' father, Ed Kelce, in the suite.
The blonde babe and her man were then seen leaving the stadium together as they held hands.
“It ended well with good Christmas cheer and great people,” Travis said of the later celebrations with the Swift family. “That’s always going to save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not.”
The "Shake It Off" songstress also had a great holiday, according to an insider.
"Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor," a source dished. "She's never had this happen before and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her. Her friends think that this is just more proof that Travis is going to be a Swiftie for life."
"Of course, Travis was bummed that they did not win the game. But he is at the point in his career where he does not let this get to him too much and is looking forward to the next game," the insider added.