Taylor Swift's BFFs Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively Show Travis Kelce Support After AFC Championship Win

Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 29 2024, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Supportive besties!

Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively both took to social media to congratulate Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs following their AFC championship win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28.

Source: MEGA

Gigi Hadid congratulated Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs via her Instagram Story after their AFC championship win.

"It’s lookin like a lucky sweater!! T in her @guestinresidence last night 🥹❣️," Hadid wrote via her Instagram Story, where she re-shared a photo of Swift — who was wearing the model's clothing brand — and Kelce celebrating on the field after the game. "Congrats TK & Chiefs nation!!"

Lively also used the opportunity to plug her own brand during the special moment, as she uploaded a video to her sparkling soda company Betty Buzz’s TikTok account after the big win.

Source: MEGA

Blake Lively's brand Betty Buzz uploaded a TikTok about the Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl.

"When the girlies are prepping for a Chiefs Super Bowl," read text written over the clip — which showcased a bartender pouring two of the beverages into ice-filled glasses.

"We might just have some red and yellow drinks that work perfectly for a Chief’s themed SB party👀," the caption of the post stated, while the video’s audio fittingly featured a sped-up version of Swift’s hit song "Karma."

Source: @keleighteller/Instagram

Taylor Swift hugged Keleigh Sperry after the game.

Lively and Hadid may have subtly supported Swift from afar, but most of the famous girl gang was right by the "Love Story" singer's side as she cheered on Kelce from a VIP suite at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

Keleigh Sperry, who's married to Miles Teller, and Suicide Squad star Cara Delevingne joined Swift for her appearance at Sunday night's game.

Source: @keleighteller/Instagram

The singer hung with BFFs Keleigh Teller and Cara Delevingne, as well as Kylie Kelce and another gal pal during the game.

Sperry blessed fans by sharing numerous posts from the evening on her Instagram Story — including a family photo of Travis' parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, as well as his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, giddily posing with Taylor after the conference championship victory.

Social media users then saw worlds collide when Keleigh posted a snap of her and Jason's wife, Kylie, inside the private suite, writing, "my girl."

Source: OK!

Other cute moments shared by Keleigh included one of her adorably hugging Taylor after the game, as the "All Too Well" singer sweetly sported her boyfriend's AFC championship snapback cap.

Travis still has one more game to go this season, as he and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night, February 11, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Taylor, on the other hand, is set to kick start another leg of her Eras tour, with a string of shows scheduled in Tokyo from Wednesday, February 7, to Saturday, February 10 — leaving her just enough time to potentially make it to cheer on Travis at the Super Bowl, though her attendance has yet to be confirmed.

