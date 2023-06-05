Over Already: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Split After Whirlwind Romance
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have split after their whirlwind romance went viral in early May, according to a friend close to the situation.
An outlet reported that the pop star, 33, is "single" again, but it's unclear why she and the rocker went their separate ways.
After the blonde babe and Joe Alwyn called it quits after six years together, she and Healy, 34, were inseparable, as he was spotted at some of her concerts, in addition to sneaking into her New York City home.
On May 11, the "All Too Well" songstress and Healy were seen packing on the PDA during an intimate date night. "They sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge," the source spilled, noting, "security was around them."
The eyewitness claimed the two, were were dining at Casa Cipriani, were "cuddling and kissing."
While on her Eras tour, Swift has let fans in on how she's doing during this time period.
"I kind of feel like telling you, I don't know, I've just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life ever before," she said to the crowd in Foxboro, Mass. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It's not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense," she gushed as the rain poured over her.
"So I thought I'd play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories," she concluded before singing "Question…?"
Ever since the Grammy winner and the actor, 32, broke up, the former has been having a lot of fun with her newfound freedom.
"Taylor is handling the breakup really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future," a source spilled on Thursday, April 20. "She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason."
But one of the reasons why it might not have worked out with Healy is because of his controversial past — something Swift's father, Scott Swift, knows about.
“Taylor insists Matty has changed,” a source shared of the U.K. native. “So while Scott is not his biggest fan, he’s giving Matty the benefit of the doubt.”
“She knows all about his former issues; she can deal with that. Matty’s a rock star, and she likes that about him, but he’s not the same guy he was nine years ago,” the insider continued.
