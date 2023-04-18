Watch: Taylor Swift Assures Fans She's In Good Spirits After Joe Alwyn Breakup
Shaking off the breakup! It's been less than a month since the world found out Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn ended their six-year romance, but during a recent concert, the superstar let fans know she's still in good spirits.
In a viral TikTok from the Grammy winner's Saturday, April 15, show in Tampa, Fla., a fan held up a sign that read "You OK?" during her performance of "Delicate," to which Swift responded by looking at her supporter and giving them a thumbs up.
Swift's millions of fans felt at ease after seeing the sweet clip, with one TikTok user commenting on the video, "This is so cute [because to be] honest we’re all a little worried. Our girl has a lot going on at the moment 😭."
"I hope she’s ok, she’s such an incredible human," wrote another. "I’m glad another incredible human cared to ask her!"
The Cats actress, 33, hasn't directly addressed her breakup just yet, though she did hint at it by switching up her setlist at some of her recent shows, replacing a love song with a heartbreak track.
She also appeared to reference the news at her first concert post-split, telling the crowd, "Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?"
As OK! reported, a source insisted the "Anti-Hero" crooner's breakup from Alwyn, 31, was "not dramatic," as "the relationship had just run its course."
One insider told a separate outlet that the blonde beauty's soaring success also played a part. "Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world," said the source. "He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time."
The British actor has stayed out of the spotlight since they parted ways, though Swift has taken the opportunity to be more out and about, making two appearances in New York City over the past month.
On April 10, the songwriter dined out with friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff, and most recently, on Monday, April 17, she and longtime friend Ashley Avignone grabbed dinner.