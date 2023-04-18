Watch: Taylor Swift Assures Fans She's In Good Spirits After Joe Alwyn Breakup

Shaking off the breakup! It's been less than a month since the world found out Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn ended their six-year romance, but during a recent concert, the superstar let fans know she's still in good spirits.

In a viral TikTok from the Grammy winner's Saturday, April 15, show in Tampa, Fla., a fan held up a sign that read "You OK?" during her performance of "Delicate," to which Swift responded by looking at her supporter and giving them a thumbs up.