'Iconic': Taylor Swift Praised for Chugging a Beer at 2024 Super Bowl — Watch
Go girl!
Taylor Swift was praised for chugging a beer at the 2024 Super Bowl alongside her friend Ashley Avignone.
In a video shared to X, formerly known as X, the pop star, 34, proved she can hang when she was seen drinking very fast when the camera panned to her.
"Icon. @TaylorSwift13 #SBLVIII," the NFL's official X account captioned the video clip on Sunday, February 11.
Of course, people thought the moment was one to be remembered. One person wrote, "Iconic," while another asked, "Is this the NFL or Taylor Swift's halftime show?"
A third person added, "queen we are all only watching the super bowl cause of you we love you."
Another user pointed out how the trolls will still hate on the Grammy winner — no matter what she does. "Taylor Swift chugs a beer and still gets booed," they wrote, while another simply stated, "No one cares."
A third person added, "Terrible example for the kids!"
The blonde beauty has been watching her boyfriend throughout this past football season, but not everyone is pleased to see her out and about.
However, many have come to her defense, including Charles Barkley. “If you’re screaming at T-Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser. You’re just a loser or a jack---,” he stated. “You can be A or B. One of the two.”
Swift's new pal Brittany Mahomes also backed up her friend when she posted Barkley's quote with the caption, "Let. Them. Know."
For her part, Swift seems to shake off the haters.
“I’m just there to support Travis,” she said during an interview with Time magazine. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Adele also came to Swift's defense recently.
“I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them…all of you complaining about Taylor being at the games, get a f------ life,” Adele said to the crowd. “She’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch.”